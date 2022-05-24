10 Questions: Napa franchise owner falls in love with company food — and mission

Jhing R. Lacsamana didn’t originally intend to get into the sandwich making business. But after leaving her role as chief financial officer for a construction company, she was ready for a new venture.

“My brother, who has been with Jersey Mike’s for years, introduced me to the business,” said Lacsamana.

“He asked me if I’d be interested in opening a store. After researching into the company, I fell in love with their (philanthropic) mission and their sandwiches.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To own a mall ☺

2. What was your first job?

My first job was in high school working at a toy store in Fairfield.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I’d love to try being a food critic since I’m a huge foodie!

Not try: I would not like to try being a Dungeness crab fisherman! I do not like the deep ocean and I’m scared of sharks!

4. Do you have any other Jersey Mike’s franchises?

Napa is only our store at this time, however we do have plans to open more in the near future.

5. What was it about Jersey Mike’s that made you want to be a franchise owner?

In addition to the scrumptious sandwiches and its high quality, the core of my decision was because of the company’s mission which is "to give." It is truly an amazing feeling to be a part of this mission.

6. What’s your favorite menu item at Jersey Mike’s?

Definitely #13 (The Original Italian) for cold sub and #66 (Portabella Cheese Steak) for hot sub; these are my top 2 favorites. When I crave for a certain sub, you will find me in the store eating this every single day. I remember I had #9 Club Supreme for about a month or so, grilled with banana peppers. We have a lot of options and I am very proud of each of our sandwiches.

7. What’s new at your Napa Jersey Mike’s restaurant?

Not many people know that we offer vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. For example, we have our #14 The Veggie (cold sub) and #64 Portabella & Swiss (hot sub). And if bread is not your thing, you can try our sub bowl or wrap options.

8. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

The biggest challenge we’ve faced is that because we opened the business during the pandemic, we’ve experienced being short of staff at the start.

9. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Although there are many people in the business world I admire, I would say I really admire the Gates and Zuckerbergs for their philanthropic work.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I love to bake at home and watch Korean TV Dramas (KDramas).

Jersey Mike’s Subs is located at 627 Trancas St. in Napa, 707-501-4747.

