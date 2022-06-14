10 Questions: Napa realtor isn't afraid of a challenge

Tracy Warr said she chose real estate after she decided to leave her career in the restaurant industry.

A single mother at the time, “I really wanted to be home in the evenings with my daughter, so I took the leap,” she said. “I knew it would be a great next chapter in my life.”

“I never listened to anyone telling me it would be hard; I just had to do it,” Warr added. “And I’m not one to back down from a challenge. I’m pretty feisty and strong.”

Warr said she enjoys her job “because I love people. That’s the kicker. Helping people is what I’m passionate about. And making a difference in their lives.”

Warr is affiliated with Coldwell Banker, Brokers of the Valley.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a Rockette or a lawyer.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Professional dancer.

Not try: Caretaker.

3. What’s your take on the Napa County real estate market right now?

It’s a very, very strong market. And it is a seller’s market. The lack of inventory will continue to keep prices elevated.

4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Low (housing) inventory.

5. If you could change one thing about the real estate industry, what would it be?

Commissions were nonnegotiable.

6. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into the real estate industry?

It’s not for the faint of heart, in any way, shape or form. You have to be a self-starter. You really do. Have at least a year's worth of income put away because … it can take six months or a year to complete your first transaction. And you have to like people and know (your) market. If you don’t, you’ll fall on your face.

7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

We moved to Spain when I was 11. My mom was a realtor and so was my stepfather. We were living in East Bay, and they were going to open (a resort) in the south of Spain. I lived there 12 years.

8. How’s your Spanish?

I’m fluent. And I do a lot of business in Spanish.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Purchase a villa in the south of Spain.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Marbella, Spain, and Napa.

Warr can be reached at 707-287-1994 or twarr@cbnapavalley

