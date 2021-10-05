10 Questions: Napa staffer helps hospital patients feel safe, comfortable

4. What is the biggest challenge your workplace has faced?

The biggest challenge has been battling COVID. It is sad to see patients sick. People are dying due to COVID.

5. Which business do you most admire in the business world?

Sutter Home Winery. My husband works there, and they are very kind. They brought food to the hospital for departments to eat during the pandemic. I am grateful to them and appreciate what they do for us.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To purchase land from my mother’s homeland in Mexico.

7. If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

To get closer with my team. We only see each other during our morning huddles and then we are on our own floors, so we don’t share too much time together.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

I would like to go zip lining; that’s one of my dreams.

9. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?