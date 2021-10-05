 Skip to main content
10 Questions: Napa staffer helps hospital patients feel safe, comfortable
Graciela Calderon, Queen of the Valley Medical Center

10 Questions: Napa staffer helps hospital patients feel safe, comfortable

Graciela Calderon, Queen of the Valley Medical Center

Graciela Calderon, Queen of the Valley Medical Center

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

New and expecting moms at Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center can thank Graciela Calderon in part for making their stay a comfortable, and safe, one.

Calderon is an environmental services representative at the hospital. She provides housekeeping services in the maternity and labor and delivery departments.

“A friend recommended me for this job,” said Calderon.

"I like the people, my bosses (and) the department. I like working to help people feel better,” she explained.

“When I go into a room, I introduce myself to patients and share that I’m cleaning the room, ask how they are feeling and if there is anything I can do to help them.”

“I love what I do,” she said.

1. What was your first job?

I was a pizza maker in Napa (at a restaurant) that has closed now.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Not try: Firefighter (very dangerous!)

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I was a housekeeper at a hotel. The pay was low and they gave us a lot of bedrooms—it was a lot of work!

4. What is the biggest challenge your workplace has faced?

The biggest challenge has been battling COVID. It is sad to see patients sick. People are dying due to COVID.

5. Which business do you most admire in the business world?

Sutter Home Winery. My husband works there, and they are very kind. They brought food to the hospital for departments to eat during the pandemic. I am grateful to them and appreciate what they do for us.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To purchase land from my mother’s homeland in Mexico.

7. If you could change one thing about your job, what would it be?

To get closer with my team. We only see each other during our morning huddles and then we are on our own floors, so we don’t share too much time together.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

I would like to go zip lining; that’s one of my dreams.

9. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

(Singer/actress) Janelle Monáe, George Michael and (musical artist) Joss Stone.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I almost never get upset.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register.

