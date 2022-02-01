10 Questions: Napa stylist creates buzz at new business

Staci Barner said working with hair “is something I have always been interested in, even as a kid.”

“I would color and cut my Barbie’s hair or I would do my cousin’s hair even though I didn’t know what I was doing.”

The best part of her job “is making people feel good as well as meeting new people,” Barner said.

Having worked in the hair industry for 12 years, today, Barner is co-owner/hairstylist at The Beauty Hive at 2110 Main St. in Napa.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To do what I am doing now, own a business and do hair.

2. What was your first job?

My first job was in high school at Safeway, in Napa, as a courtesy clerk.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I would love to try being a pediatric nurse.

Not try: I would never try to be a flight attendant because I hate flying.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

The worst job I had was working at Round Table because I would come home smelling like pizza sauce.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business/industry has faced?

I would say making it through the pandemic was the hardest as a hairdresser. Being out of work and not being able to support the house was hard.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

The first thing on my to-do list would be to travel to Europe with my son.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would say to buy a house for my son and myself.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I would say one thing I would change about the industry is the schooling. I wish they offered more hands-on classes as a student.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

One thing I think surprised most people/clients is that I am introverted. I can talk all day in the salon but in any other social environment, I tend to be the quiet one.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

I would be somewhere on an island enjoying the sun and sounds of the waves.

The Beauty Hive is located at 2110 Main Street in Napa, 707-307-6885.

