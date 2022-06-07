10 Questions: Napa therapist 'fascinated' with anatomy and physiology

Jamie Nelson, owner of Jamie Nelson PT and Wellness in Napa, said she’s been fascinated with anatomy and physiology since she was about 8 years old.

“In high school I spent a lot of time in the trainer’s room learning taping techniques to help with my own, and others', injuries,” she said.

After getting injured in her junior year and receiving physical therapy, “I was again fascinated with the whole diagnostic process.”

In college she interned at Burger Rehabilitation in Davis and decided “This was what I wanted to do. I actually went on to work there as a licensed therapist several years later.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be as fast as Jackie Joyner-Kersee and to become a doctor.

2. What was your first job?

Working at the front desk in a gym in Cupertino at 15 years old.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Dolphin trainer.

Not try: President of the United States.

4. What’s on your to-do list?

A lot! Finding the right marketing tools to reach the patient populations who fall through the insurance gaps, i.e. patients at risk for falls who need ongoing care at home, patients immediately post-op who can’t get into an outpatient clinic for two to four weeks, people with neurodegenerative disease who need continued ongoing care, those who need 60-minute treatment sessions, moms who can’t get to the clinic because their kids are napping, those who are overweight and/or disabled who wish to find safe modes of exercise to assist with weight loss, patients who need manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) ... the list goes on!

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Our broken health insurance system. The cost of living continues to rise, insurance premiums continue to rise, all while reimbursements from insurance companies to health care practitioners decrease. The system makes it near impossible to thoroughly treat patients.

6. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

Yep, our insurance system.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire anyone who starts with nothing, takes a risk, works hard, and then builds something amazing that helps better the world in some way.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I hunt ducks, turkeys, pheasant, elk and deer.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Non-work-related: To get an elk this year and fill our freezer.

Work-related: To start a community balance class for people 60 and over.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Kauai.

Reach Nelson at 707-812-1395 or jamienelsonptandwellness@gmail.com. The office is located at 2025 Redwood Road, Suite 2.

