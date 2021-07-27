10 Questions: Napa Valley "handywoman" fills a niche for her customers.

After working for 17 years in maintenance at the Presidio Trust in San Francisco, Karen Tainter was laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, “I had to reinvent myself,” she realized.

With that, Napa Valley Handywoman was born. Tainter specializes in small jobs.

After placing a classified ad in the Napa Valley Register, business took off, said Tainter.

“The response I got is insane."

In an industry full of men, “I’m my own niche.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

1. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Chef on a Hawaiian island like Kauai.

Not try: Crash test dummy.

2. Why do you think your customers respond to your ad for a “handywoman”?

I think that some women feel more comfortable hiring a woman. They feel safe, especially older women. Seniors are 90% of my business.

3. What kind of work can you do?