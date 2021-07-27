10 Questions: Napa Valley "handywoman" fills a niche for her customers.

After working for 17 years in maintenance at the Presidio Trust in San Francisco, Karen Tainter was laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, “I had to reinvent myself,” she realized.
With that, Napa Valley Handywoman was born. Tainter specializes in small jobs.
After placing a classified ad in the Napa Valley Register, business took off, said Tainter.
“The response I got is insane."
In an industry full of men, “I’m my own niche.”
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Chef on a Hawaiian island like Kauai.
Not try: Crash test dummy.
2. Why do you think your customers respond to your ad for a “handywoman”?
I think that some women feel more comfortable hiring a woman. They feel safe, especially older women. Seniors are 90% of my business.
3. What kind of work can you do?
I do maintenance, repairs, I can work on sinks/toilets/faucets, do painting and drywall repair, declutter, assemble household items, do hauling and yard clean up, “light” electrical work and more.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
The pandemic and all the unknowns surrounding this business.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
Go camping, get out and enjoy the world, meet locals, enjoy life.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Mee Rhorer (Napa Massage Master). She is a local business owner who has inspired and motivated me to see my full potential and take steps to make it happen.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Marriage and a family.
8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
I wouldn’t change anything. I have met wonderful people and have great relationships with my clients and helping them with their projects.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
In 2003 I was attacked by a shark while kayaking in a California lake.
While screaming hysterically a group of experienced kayakers were busting up. Apparently, it was an otter.
Haven’t been kayaking since!
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Kauai, having a Mai Tai at my favorite bar, and eating fresh coconut.
To reach Tainter, call 707-337-8539.