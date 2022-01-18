10 Questions: Napa Valley hotel GM credits co-workers for career longevity

Justin Sterling, general manager, Wine Country Inn & Cottages in St. Helena, has worked in the Napa Valley hotel industry for 17 years.
“I love the people who work in the hospitality industry,” Sterling said.
“That’s the thing that keeps me on this path. No matter what team I’ve been with, the amazing people far outweigh the things that bring stress day-to-day.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
1. What was your first job?
When I was 11 years old I worked as a junior carrier for the Napa Valley Register.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Traveling secretary for a professional sports team.
Not try: Christmas tree farming (I am allergic).
3. How did you get into the hotel industry?
For me, working in the hotel industry started as a random opportunity that turned into a career. After graduating from Napa High School in 2003, I dropped off resumes for nearly every open position listed in the classified section of the Napa Valley Register. The first one to interview and hire me was the Chateau Hotel (currently the Indigo Hotel).
People are also reading…
4. What is the biggest challenge the hotel industry has faced?
Retaining and attracting qualified employees.
5. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into your industry?
Don’t allow yourself to be placed in a box. There are a lot of aspects to the hospitality industry: food and beverage, operations, human resources, facilities management, etc.
10 Questions: This American Canyon hotel GM said he's passionate about the hospitality industry.
6. What’s your favorite hotel property to visit outside of Napa Valley?
I worked for Westin in Napa for six and a half years. Without question, my favorite hotel property outside of Napa Valley is the Westin San Francisco in Union Square. I love the location and history of it.
One of the difficult things about being someone who works in hospitality is that your mind is constantly in that hospitality mode. There’s something about that property (and) the level of service they provide where I get to kind of shed that hospitality cloak. Every time I go there I feel relaxed.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
David Price, CEO of Gravity Payments. He is an employee-centric, inspiring leader best known for raising the minimum wage for all company employees to $70,000 six years ago. Not only did revenues rise, but so did the quality of life for the staff.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I hope to spend at least one year living and working in another country.
9. If you could change one thing about the hotel industry, what would it be?
I would like to see more businesses bring pay equality between the front-of-the-house employees and the back-of-the-house employees. Room attendants are the hardest working people in the hospitality industry and deserve to be compensated as such.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I can juggle and make balloon animals. I had the opportunity when I was younger to travel a lot internationally with my church. (Such skills were a good way) to bring a moment of joy into someone’s life.
The Wine Country Inn & Cottages is located at 1152 Lodi Lane in St. Helena, CA 94574 or at romance@winecountryinn.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A new California law requires residents and businesses to separate organic materials, like bananas peels, from regular trash and recycling.
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
The City of Calistoga is preparing to make a new offer to the County of Napa to purchase the entire Napa County Fairgrounds property, includin…
Three Californians explain why they decided to leave the Golden State and move to Arkansas — and what they found there.
The Napa Valley Vintners recently rolled out their new Collective Napa Valley, inviting locals as well as global wine enthusiasts to join a ye…
Local electric car owners sound off on the state of Napa County's electric car charging station network.
Cyclists are using a newly widened sidewalk that fills a Napa Valley Vine Trail gap along Soscol Avenue.
In a valley with over 500 wineries and countless others across the country and globe, it is getting harder and harder for independent winemake…
Napa Valley has lured many young winemakers from across the globe. But in the case of Laura Díaz Muñoz the trip to Napa was meant only to be a…
Noel Bito wants to "bring back the old-school barber" with his Midtown Barbershop, opening soon at 1080 Main St., Suite C, in St. Helena.