10 Questions: Napa Valley hotel GM credits co-workers for career longevity

Justin Sterling, general manager, Wine Country Inn & Cottages in St. Helena, has worked in the Napa Valley hotel industry for 17 years.

“I love the people who work in the hospitality industry,” Sterling said.

“That’s the thing that keeps me on this path. No matter what team I’ve been with, the amazing people far outweigh the things that bring stress day-to-day.

1. What was your first job?

When I was 11 years old I worked as a junior carrier for the Napa Valley Register.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Traveling secretary for a professional sports team.

Not try: Christmas tree farming (I am allergic).

3. How did you get into the hotel industry?

For me, working in the hotel industry started as a random opportunity that turned into a career. After graduating from Napa High School in 2003, I dropped off resumes for nearly every open position listed in the classified section of the Napa Valley Register. The first one to interview and hire me was the Chateau Hotel (currently the Indigo Hotel).

4. What is the biggest challenge the hotel industry has faced?

Retaining and attracting qualified employees.

5. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into your industry?

Don’t allow yourself to be placed in a box. There are a lot of aspects to the hospitality industry: food and beverage, operations, human resources, facilities management, etc.

6. What’s your favorite hotel property to visit outside of Napa Valley?

I worked for Westin in Napa for six and a half years. Without question, my favorite hotel property outside of Napa Valley is the Westin San Francisco in Union Square. I love the location and history of it.

One of the difficult things about being someone who works in hospitality is that your mind is constantly in that hospitality mode. There’s something about that property (and) the level of service they provide where I get to kind of shed that hospitality cloak. Every time I go there I feel relaxed.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

David Price, CEO of Gravity Payments. He is an employee-centric, inspiring leader best known for raising the minimum wage for all company employees to $70,000 six years ago. Not only did revenues rise, but so did the quality of life for the staff.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I hope to spend at least one year living and working in another country.

9. If you could change one thing about the hotel industry, what would it be?

I would like to see more businesses bring pay equality between the front-of-the-house employees and the back-of-the-house employees. Room attendants are the hardest working people in the hospitality industry and deserve to be compensated as such.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I can juggle and make balloon animals. I had the opportunity when I was younger to travel a lot internationally with my church. (Such skills were a good way) to bring a moment of joy into someone’s life.

The Wine Country Inn & Cottages is located at 1152 Lodi Lane in St. Helena, CA 94574 or at romance@winecountryinn.com

