10 Questions: Napa Valley hotelier finds inspiration from staff, visitors
10 Questions | Stephanie Woods, Mount View Hotel & Spa

10 Questions: Napa Valley hotelier finds inspiration from staff, visitors

Stephanie Woods, Mount View Hotel & Spa

Stephanie Woods, Mount View Hotel & Spa

 Cynthia Glassell photo

Stephanie Woods said she first got involved in the hospitality industry when she met Michael Woods, who owns the Mount View Hotel & Spa. 

“I became part of the business when we married in 2007,” Stephanie Woods said.

Since then, “I’ve truly developed a love and passion for the business,” she said.

“There is nothing better than making people happy for a living while welcoming them to Napa Valley’s northernmost tip, Calistoga."

1. What was your first job?

While I was in college, I was a waitress in New Braunfels, Texas.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Actor. I’ve always thought it would be fun to study different roles and play an array of characters.

Not try: Butcher. I am vegan and could never, ever do that job.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

The worst job I’ve ever held was as a receptionist in a New York Garment District office. There was complete inequity, and it was a very difficult environment to work in.

4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Hands down, the biggest challenges we’ve faced have been COVID and the wildfires.

5. What makes you most proud about your industry?

People in the hospitality industry are the most warm and dedicated people. They are hardworking, wonderful spirits that enjoy making others happy. I feel a great sense of pride when I watch our staff in action. Seeing them extend a genuine and excellent level of service is truly inspiring.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

To travel east and visit India, Japan, Bali and more. I’ve never been to these places and hope to make the dream a reality soon. It will be wonderful to explore those parts of the world with my husband and daughter.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Yvon Chouinard, founder and owner of Patagonia. He possesses a strong sense of integrity and is a dedicated environmentalist. Even with his success, he has not lost this focus. I find that incredibly admirable and inspiring.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

The Mount View is very philanthropic, and we actively support our community and many important causes. While our industry does a lot to give back, there is always much more that we can do.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

To master Spanish – fluently, as a second language.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was a welder who created sculptural art.

The Mount View Hotel & Spa is located at 1457 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga and MountViewHotel.com

Tags

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

