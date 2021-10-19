10 Questions: Napa Valley hotelier finds inspiration from staff, visitors

Stephanie Woods said she first got involved in the hospitality industry when she met Michael Woods, who owns the Mount View Hotel & Spa.
“I became part of the business when we married in 2007,” Stephanie Woods said.
Since then, “I’ve truly developed a love and passion for the business,” she said.
“There is nothing better than making people happy for a living while welcoming them to Napa Valley’s northernmost tip, Calistoga."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
1. What was your first job?
While I was in college, I was a waitress in New Braunfels, Texas.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Actor. I’ve always thought it would be fun to study different roles and play an array of characters.
Not try: Butcher. I am vegan and could never, ever do that job.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
The worst job I’ve ever held was as a receptionist in a New York Garment District office. There was complete inequity, and it was a very difficult environment to work in.
4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Hands down, the biggest challenges we’ve faced have been COVID and the wildfires.
5. What makes you most proud about your industry?
People in the hospitality industry are the most warm and dedicated people. They are hardworking, wonderful spirits that enjoy making others happy. I feel a great sense of pride when I watch our staff in action. Seeing them extend a genuine and excellent level of service is truly inspiring.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
To travel east and visit India, Japan, Bali and more. I’ve never been to these places and hope to make the dream a reality soon. It will be wonderful to explore those parts of the world with my husband and daughter.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Yvon Chouinard, founder and owner of Patagonia. He possesses a strong sense of integrity and is a dedicated environmentalist. Even with his success, he has not lost this focus. I find that incredibly admirable and inspiring.
8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
The Mount View is very philanthropic, and we actively support our community and many important causes. While our industry does a lot to give back, there is always much more that we can do.
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To master Spanish – fluently, as a second language.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a welder who created sculptural art.
The Mount View Hotel & Spa is located at 1457 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga and MountViewHotel.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Arthur Clary retired in September He had been the Yountville postmaster for 15 years and with the United States Postal Service (USPS) for 24 y…
Napa's aging Stanly Lane trail is newly paved and looking better than ever.
Napa man inherited an unusual gift: 3,000 vintage buttons. What's next for the collection?
St. Helena educators are hoping an uptick in vandalism doesn’t escalate into something more serious as a viral craze challenges kids to cause …
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
Napa's historic post office lanterns get preservation update with new coverings.
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.