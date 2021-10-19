10 Questions: Napa Valley hotelier finds inspiration from staff, visitors

Hands down, the biggest challenges we’ve faced have been COVID and the wildfires.

5. What makes you most proud about your industry?

People in the hospitality industry are the most warm and dedicated people. They are hardworking, wonderful spirits that enjoy making others happy. I feel a great sense of pride when I watch our staff in action. Seeing them extend a genuine and excellent level of service is truly inspiring.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

To travel east and visit India, Japan, Bali and more. I’ve never been to these places and hope to make the dream a reality soon. It will be wonderful to explore those parts of the world with my husband and daughter.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Yvon Chouinard, founder and owner of Patagonia. He possesses a strong sense of integrity and is a dedicated environmentalist. Even with his success, he has not lost this focus. I find that incredibly admirable and inspiring.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?