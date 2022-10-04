10 Questions: Napa Valley photographer Margaret Nissen wants to tell a story

Margaret Nissen said that even from a young age, she loved photography.

“I was that kid that always carried a disposable camera in her backpack, taking pictures of friends at lunch,” she said.

“My favorite captures are the candid, genuine moments that tell a story,” she said. “Images of love, connection and personality that you will not grow tired of looking at over and over again.”

Nissen describes herself as a natural light photographer, specializing in both family and lifestyle, as well as landscape and vineyard photos.

Born and raised in St. Helena, “I know how much hard work and dedication the wine industry takes, from the vineyard to the bottle. I believe my love for this valley shows in my images; I aim to capture its beauty and all the elements that keep the industry going.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be so many different things — it changed regularly — marine biologist, cartoonist, bank teller. I am happy I have chosen a creative path, which is fulfilling for me.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Harvest cellar intern. I think it would be interesting and rewarding to learn the gritty side of winemaking.

Not try: I guess they are pretty obsolete now, but a bridge toll taker.

3. How did you get into photography?

I took film photography at St. Helena High School, and then didn’t pick it back up again until 2016, when I began to learn how to use my DSLR camera.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Most recent challenge would be the pandemic, but also the fires here in 2020. Both brought my business to a standstill and forced so many of us to pivot.

5. What’s a common question you get about being a photographer?

The most common question I get as a photographer is about what gear I use; what camera, what lens, what were my settings. I think that goes hand in hand with the common misconception that a great camera takes great photographs. Yes, it definitely helps, as it can give you more technical capabilities, but the best camera is the one you have with you. The creator of the image is what makes the photograph stand out.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

My dad, Peter Nissen (of Nissen Vineyard Services Inc. in St. Helena)

7. What’s on your to-do list?

I am working on an online education course all about documentary photography!

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I work for my family's vineyard management company, Nissen Vineyard Services, Inc. I would love to work entirely for myself one day.

9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I wish more artists had a community over competition mentality. Sharing your art is tough and vulnerable. I believe there is room for everyone to be successful, even if this business is saturated. I am thankful to have a great group of other local photographers I can bounce ideas off of and collaborate with, but I know that is not always the case.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I did not go to school for photography — I am entirely self-taught!

Nissen can be reached at margaretnissen.com or margynissen@gmail.com