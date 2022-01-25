10 Questions: Napa Valley realtor has one goal: satisfied clients

A fifth-generation resident of the Napa Valley, Gail Morgan Lane has spent the past 30 years helping her clients buy and sell what is often their largest asset.

Her real estate career includes co-founding three local companies, including Morgan Lane Real Estate in 1994. In 2000, Morgan Lane launched St. Helena Real Estate.

“I feel blessed every single day to have the privilege of working and living here,” said Morgan Lane.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be an attorney and judge but in the 1950s and 1960s girls and young ladies were raised to get married after high school or college, have children and not work outside the home.

2. What was your first job?

I started working after school when I was in 3rd grade. I’d walk to my grandfather’s (Lowell Palmer) law office and empty wastebaskets put stamps on letters & do whatever else needed to be done.

3. How did you get into the real estate industry?

Accidentally. I started helping my ex-husband (Skip Lane) out in his real estate firm and realized quickly it was pretty easy to get a real estate license. Thirty-four years later, here I am still listing and selling homes.

4. What’s one of the most memorable homes you’ve helped sell or buy?

Cathy Stocker’s house above Meadowood. It sold for $10 million in 2017 (but) it burned down during the Glass Fire.

It was just an incredible listing. The landscaping was so spectacular. The views were absolutely unbelievable. And it had a tennis court, which I love. Just a really unusual property.

5. What’s your best advice to someone who is looking to buy a home in Napa Valley right now?

Find a local agent who knows the market and who has experience. And stick with that agent. Don’t move from agent to agent because you won’t get good service.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

As one of very few remaining independently owned and operated boutique real estate firms in Napa and Sonoma Valleys, competing against the big corporate real estate companies has been a challenge. They have deep pockets and are able to spend much more marketing their companies.

But as a small independently owned and operated firm, we are able to offer much more personal, hands-on service and establish close, long-lasting relationships with our clients.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Do the next right thing every single day. Donate to local charities and volunteer my time whenever possible.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Travel more.

9. If you could change one thing about the real estate industry, what would it be?

Eliminate the greed and cutthroat tendencies found in so many new agents today. Keep agents in their own markets. Social media has now enabled agents to bring buyers to markets they are totally unfamiliar with and try to represent them in the purchase of a home.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Even though I don’t spend much time or money marketing myself, I do work full time and my clients are loyal and very important to me. I am fortunate to get a lot of referrals. I like to keep my listing load small since I am totally “hands on” and don’t have an assistant or a “team” of new agents working for me.

I’ve learned over the years that buyers and sellers hire brokers or agents because they want that specific individual to work with them. They don’t want to be handed over to a new agent or licensed assistant. Getting to the top in sales is not a goal of mine. Having satisfied clients who know I’m giving them 100% of my time is my goal.

St. Helena Real Estate is located at 1346 Main St. is located in St. Helena, 707-291-0156.

