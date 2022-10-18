10 Questions: Napa winemaker Matthew Nagy makes wine using 'Benevolent Neglect'

Matthew Nagy moved to Napa in 2012 “to pursue winemaking in the big leagues,” he explained.

He did not wait long. In 2013, this winemaker launched Benevolent Neglect Wines.

“We started small with only 60 cases of wine, and have slowly built that total up,” he wrote.

This week Benevolent Neglect Wines opened a tasting room at 1417 Second St. in downtown Napa.

“It has been a long road to get here, and I am super excited (to open) our own space dedicated to our wines.”

1. What job would you like to try?

The spirits industry. I find things like gin, aperitifs and brandy really fascinating and would love to see the factors that go into making a great example of any of them. It’s really a far departure from what I do making wine, despite seeming similar on the surface.

2. What do you love about wine?

I love that I can create a tangible product that can be shared with people's loved ones. Unlike beer and spirits, we have to follow the season and every vintage is totally different. We don't get any do-overs, so every vintage is special for its own reasons.

3. How did you get into the wine industry?

I knew that I didn’t want to sit in an office, and then sort of fell in to winemaking by accident. Once I started, I found that I really valued creating something tangible with my hands – something that people could enjoy with their friends and family.

4. What’s the inspiration for the name Benevolent Neglect?

It is my winemaking philosophy; we source from the best vineyards we can find, focus on getting the pick right and then if we get all that right we can let the wine in barrel do its own thing — hence the neglect.

5. What’s a common question or misconception you get about wine?

That it has to be stuffy and staid. Our wines are fun and meant to be enjoyed. We don't need to sell $200 bottles to be "Napa Valley" — we can make affordably priced, well made wines.

6. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

Climate change in all its forms. Extreme heat, drought and fires have made every year wholly different from the last. It’s caused us to have to diversify where we source our fruit from, and really learn how to think on our feet to make high quality wine year over year

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

(Winemaker) Steve Matthiasson has been a huge influence on both myself and the wine business at large. He is at the forefront of sustainability in wine, in addition to being a great farmer and winemaker.

8. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

The awareness of the challenges that small brands face. It is hard to bootstrap in the wine industry yet stay competitive with the heavy hitters in the industry. We try as hard as we can to make our wines as affordable as possible despite the rising costs in every facet of the industry.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I drove a taxi for years in Charleston, South Carolina, and have all the stories to go along with it.

10. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I was a sandwich artist at a poorly run Quiznos in Lake Mary, Florida for a very hot summer. I would not recommend it.

Benevolent Neglect Wines is located at 1417 Second St. in downtown Napa. Info: bnwines.com.