10 Questions: Napan Ashley Biernier helps clients see the big picture with marketing company

Being a naturally analytical person, Ashley Biernier initially found a career in the investment industry.

However, “I was always participating in creative endeavors on the side because I was lacking the creativity in my job,” she said.

Biernier had a few friends in the marketing industry in Napa who encouraged her to get into the field. “I started doing trainings and had a few clients that took a chance on me when I was first starting out (for which I am forever grateful),” she recalled.

In 2019, Biernier launched Refine Creative Co., which offers “tailored marketing strategies for luxury brands.”

“I had a vision of working with growing brands that have an element of luxury to them,” she wrote. “My eye for aesthetics runs deep, so art, design, and travel are my main sources of inspiration (you can also throw psychology in there for good measure).”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

There were a lot of career paths I thought about going down as a child (district attorney, EMT, witch … yes, witch), but what tied most of them together was that I just wanted to be successful.

2. What was your first job?

Technically, my first job was a babysitting business I started when I was 12.

I asked for the Red Cross babysitting certification course for my birthday and got regular customers mostly at my private school (now that I’m an adult I realize how absurd it was that people let a 12-year-old watch their children).

My favorite job as a kid was In-N-Out Burger in Mill Valley. It was a great place to work, I got paid well, I learned how to have a strong work ethic and they treat their employees incredibly well.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Interior designer. I absolutely love all things interior design.

Not try: President or politician. It seems like a really great way to ensure an early death due to stress, although many have surprisingly lived very long lives.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Business owners misunderstanding various marketing channels, especially social media.

A lot of people think social media is the main marketing channel they should be focusing on, but it doesn’t have the greatest ROI (return on investment).

I’ve adjusted the questions I ask in my consultations to make sure I’m understanding a potential client’s whole marketing picture. They might have approached me with one service in mind, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best fit for their business.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Everything. I rely heavily on to-do lists so that things don’t fall through the cracks. Other than client projects and tasks, my business to-do list mainly consists of trainings, edits to my website and small administrative items.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Ooh, this is a tough one. It changes often for me. Right now I would have to say Pete Stavros. He’s the co-head of private equity for KKR, and I just read about a program he spearheaded for all of their industrial holdings in which employees at the companies they own get a portion of the profits when they sell. It’s an effort to elevate the working family, which I find incredibly admirable.

10 Questions: Napa bartender Eggan takes ‘pride in the pour’ 10 Questions: Has this guy ever poured a drink for you? Meet Mark Eggan of Wine Country Bartending.

7. If you could change one thing about the marketing industry, what would it be?

How people perceive it. There is a widespread belief that marketing is easy and anyone can do it. When people don’t know how much goes into each marketing channel, they get sticker shock when they see the cost to implement.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I’m assuming it’s the way I dress and carry myself, but people are always surprised to know that I’m incredibly outdoorsy, know how to fix things and don’t mind getting my hands dirty.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I have some big items on this list. I would like to start multiple businesses, raise a family that values community, kindness and hard work, and travel more to learn about different cultures and histories.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Lake Como, please.

To reach Biernier, email hello@refinecreativeco.com.

Would you like to be featured in 10 Questions? Email Business Editor Jennifer Huffman at jhuffman@napanews.com.