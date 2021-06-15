10 Questions: Napan bakes up 'Sweet' career

Do caramelized onion mini galettes with fresh herbs sound appealing? How about giant chocolate chip cookies topped with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt? Or a blueberry lemon mini bundt cake with lemon rosemary glaze?
If so, Linda Motty has the treats for you.
Motty started her baking business, Sweet Linda Lou's, about six years ago. But she’s not new to the kitchen.
“I grew up baking with my Nana,” said Motty. She would let me experiment in the kitchen (many disasters!) as long as I cleaned up after myself.”
“Six years ago, I started selling my baked goods at the Napa Farmers Market. I love being self-employed!”
1. What was your first job?
I worked for my parents in their print shop here in Napa. It was called Motty's Olde Colony Press, on Third Street (near Zeller’s Ace Hardware).
2. What do you love about being self-employed?
I manage my own time. And I can work from home. If I want to work in the middle of the night, I can.
My parents were always self-employed. While dad was teaching (at Vintage High School), mom ran the shop.
(Being self-employed) I don’t have to answer to anyone. I make all the decisions. It’s been great for my family.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Midwife.
Not try: Plumber.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Covid has affected everyone. Small business owners have had to become very creative to survive.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
Continue participating in the Napa and St. Helena Farmers Markets, having my baked goods offered in local stores, providing desserts for weddings and special events and developing an online store.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Martha Stewart.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Having the opportunity to travel more.
8. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?
Maybe more appreciation of artisan products and the time it takes to produce them.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was educated at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco and I was self-employed for 20+ years painting murals, faux finishing, and applying Italian plasters, all over the Bay Area.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Disneyland! Paris is a very close second.
For more about Sweet Linda Lou's, email: sweetlindalous@gmail.com