10 Questions: Napan bakes up 'Sweet' career

Do caramelized onion mini galettes with fresh herbs sound appealing? How about giant chocolate chip cookies topped with a sprinkle of Maldon sea salt? Or a blueberry lemon mini bundt cake with lemon rosemary glaze?

If so, Linda Motty has the treats for you.

Motty started her baking business, Sweet Linda Lou's, about six years ago. But she’s not new to the kitchen.

“I grew up baking with my Nana,” said Motty. She would let me experiment in the kitchen (many disasters!) as long as I cleaned up after myself.”

“Six years ago, I started selling my baked goods at the Napa Farmers Market. I love being self-employed!”

1. What was your first job?

I worked for my parents in their print shop here in Napa. It was called Motty's Olde Colony Press, on Third Street (near Zeller’s Ace Hardware).

2. What do you love about being self-employed?

I manage my own time. And I can work from home. If I want to work in the middle of the night, I can.

My parents were always self-employed. While dad was teaching (at Vintage High School), mom ran the shop.