10 Questions: Napan Brain Bonaccorso makes connections at both home and work

Brain Bonaccorso got his start in the home electronics industry in 1981 working for Sears as regional manager of the west coast.

More than 30 years later, Bonaccorso now owns and operates Digital Connections, which is based in Napa.

Digital Connections is an IT and audio visual company that services both home and business digital needs. It can install home theaters, networks and computers, and even surveillance systems.

1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

Moses, Jesus, Mohammed. I would like to get the facts about history from each of them.

2. What was your childhood ambition?

I wanted to be an astronaut and land on the Moon!

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Commercial airline pilot.

Not try: Police officer.

4. What was your first job?

At the age of 13, I was washing dishes at my parent’s restaurant, Fiori’s in Occidental.

5. What’s the worst job you ever had?

At the age of 15, I was planting grapes in Carneros — early mornings were not fun!

6. How did you get into the IT and AV business?

Noticed how many people living in the country had large satellite dishes. I learned about the business, and as soon as it was legal, I opened a store in Rohnert Park.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Since online shopping started, people now order their own equipment that are close to our wholesale prices. We now focus on customer service, which online retailers cannot compete with.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

Hopefully to retire by age 70! God willing!

9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

This is a very “male” oriented industry. IT jobs today can be done by both men and women.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I had my own TV show in the 80s, Studio 50 in Santa Rosa! I was also a DJ for KMLS 91.5 FM in Santa Rosa. I am a U.S. Army veteran.

Brian Bonaccorso can be reached at 707-255-8568 or brian@digital-connections.net