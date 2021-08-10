10 Questions: Napan helps inspect your 'nest'

After working for almost a quarter of a century in the heavy construction industry, and almost as many years as a skilled handyman, Mike Doose said that after buying his last home, he realized something.

Home inspections are an important part of the home buying process and yet many aren't being done properly, he said.

"I decided to change that,” by opening his own home inspection business, Inspect Your Nest.

“We decided to look at every home with surgical precision and technical expertise,” Doose wrote.

He's more than just a home inspector, said Doose. Inspect Your Nest is a "home health consultant.”

1. What’s a common question or misconception you get about your business or work?

The biggest misconception is that people think that the home inspector works for the city or county. It’s more of a real estate job than anything else because I work directly with real estate buyers and sellers to evaluate the home they’re trying to sell or buy.

2. Have you ever found anything surprising or unusual during an inspection, such as under a house or in an attic?