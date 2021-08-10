10 Questions: Napan helps inspect your 'nest'

After working for almost a quarter of a century in the heavy construction industry, and almost as many years as a skilled handyman, Mike Doose said that after buying his last home, he realized something.
Home inspections are an important part of the home buying process and yet many aren't being done properly, he said.
"I decided to change that,” by opening his own home inspection business, Inspect Your Nest.
“We decided to look at every home with surgical precision and technical expertise,” Doose wrote.
He's more than just a home inspector, said Doose. Inspect Your Nest is a "home health consultant.”
1. What’s a common question or misconception you get about your business or work?
The biggest misconception is that people think that the home inspector works for the city or county. It’s more of a real estate job than anything else because I work directly with real estate buyers and sellers to evaluate the home they’re trying to sell or buy.
2. Have you ever found anything surprising or unusual during an inspection, such as under a house or in an attic?
I’ve found some old newspapers, I’ve found beer cans and I’ve run across some raccoons and skunks that didn’t like me. I found a newspaper that someone had placed in an attic. It was from the 1950s. It was perfectly placed in the attic as if they were expecting me to find it.
3. How long does a typical home inspection take?
Normally 2 to 4 hours.
4. What should people expect to pay for a home inspection?
On average between $300 to $700.
5. What’s new at your business?
We have just introduced our latest technological innovation for the home inspection world. “REX the Robot EXplorer” is an all-terrain robot that stands only 7 1/2” tall and can transmit video through concrete walls. It can go into dangerous confined spaces where nobody can fit and see more in less time. It’s watertight, impact tested, and records video in high definition.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business or industry has faced?
A lack of certification and education requirements for home inspectors in California. Currently, anyone can become a home inspector with no qualifications to speak of. This is why I have pursued every possible learning opportunity and certification I could.
7. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would love to see more training and experience requirements. It’s frustrating knowing so many inspectors have never built anything before in their lives.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
I have a very large bucket list of things I would love to do in my personal life. From completing my dad’s bucket list and going to see the Indianapolis 500 to seeing every major league ballpark to visiting every country in Europe.
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I want to build my business into something larger than just me. Home inspection is such an important part of the real estate process yet it is barely regulated. Certification isn’t even a requirement. I started this business with the hopes of providing a better service than the rest and I hope that continues long after I am gone.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am the father of three autistic children. Being my kids' dad is the best part of my life. They are amazing, intelligent, and trust me when I tell you, they will change the world.
Mike Doose of Inspect Your Nest can be reached at 707-690-6378 or mike@inspectyournest.com