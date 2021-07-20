10 Questions: Napan helps locals guard their homes against wildfire

Jacob Songer has been involved in the fire prevention industry since he was just 16.
“I started out as a Fire Explorer at American Canyon Fire Protection District, then continued on as a Helitack Firefighter for Cal Fire,” said Songer.
“After witnessing many homes senselessly burned, I knew more initial preparation by homeowners could prevent wildfire’s devastating effects on life, property, and environment.”
His business, Inferno Guard, offers defensible space services and wildfire home and property defense in Napa.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to become a forester initially, but then I realized that I could become a forest firefighter.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Wildfire Helicopter Pilot—Always wanted to put the wet stuff on the red stuff from the sky!
Not try: Tax Collector—I’m a giver not a taker.
3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Dispelling myths or incorrect assumptions about the wildfire crisis we are going through. The wildland-urban interface fire problem is more of a home ignition problem and less of a fire control problem.
Property owners must take responsibility to ensure their homes are built, modified, and most importantly, maintained to resist wildfire. Even a new modern home built to resist wildfire cannot perform as engineered if it is not maintained to do so!
Unlike other types of disasters, life and property loss from a wildfire can be prevented or greatly minimized when property owners collectively follow through with appropriate stewardship to land and the structures they own.
Avoid the mentality of casting blame and stay focused on being proactive against wildfire and its potentially destructive effects on your property.
Yes, even homes within city limits need to pay close attention if they are near or abut a wildland area.
4. You talk about choosing the right plants for around a home for fire prevention. What are some of the worst vegetation or tree choices to plant near a house?
Italian Cyprus, junipers, rosemary, and lavenders. You can have them but be cognizant that they’re resinous in nature and highly flammable.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
Write a book to help assist the homeowner to better understand how to identify wildfire hazards around their homes and present effective solutions to correct these issues.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
All the small business owners out there successfully make it happen on their own. For me, fighting fire is easier and less frightening in comparison to ensuring all the facets of running a business are adequately addressed.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Share the celebration of the 2076 tricentennial of our nation with my twin sister. We are proud bicentennial babies of 1976! People are living longer as I’ve heard and I am inspired to be one of them.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I want to propose an IRS tax break for property owners spending money on implementing home hardening and wildfire defense measures. Similar to the solar industry.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I don’t eat animals or what comes out of them. I have been vegan for over 25 years and I haven’t withered away yet. I feel as though I am fit and strong with lasting endurance due to this nutritional choice.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Right here in the Napa Valley—it truly is a beautiful place.
Jacob Songer of Inferno Guard can be reached at infernoguard707@gmail.com.