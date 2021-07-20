10 Questions: Napan helps locals guard their homes against wildfire

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

All the small business owners out there successfully make it happen on their own. For me, fighting fire is easier and less frightening in comparison to ensuring all the facets of running a business are adequately addressed.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Share the celebration of the 2076 tricentennial of our nation with my twin sister. We are proud bicentennial babies of 1976! People are living longer as I’ve heard and I am inspired to be one of them.

8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?

I want to propose an IRS tax break for property owners spending money on implementing home hardening and wildfire defense measures. Similar to the solar industry.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I don’t eat animals or what comes out of them. I have been vegan for over 25 years and I haven’t withered away yet. I feel as though I am fit and strong with lasting endurance due to this nutritional choice.