10 Questions: Napa's Erin Riley: “Living life to its bubbliest!”

Erin Riley had lived throughout the U.S., traveled internationally, and worked for various companies “but I have always felt there was more,” waiting for her.

As her daughter began to contemplate college, Riley began contemplating her own next steps.

Two things she knew for sure: “I love Napa Valley and I love bubbles from around the globe.”

After much discussion and research, “I realized I could enjoy both AND share them with others right here in Napa.”

As a result, Be Bubbly was born.

Be Bubbly is a downtown Napa Champagne and sparkling wine lounge dedicated to global bubbles, local bites, and “living life to its bubbliest!”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I thought I might be a musician like my father, he was a rockabilly artist for Sun Records in the 50s & 60s.

2. What was your first job?

I worked for my mother at her gourmet deli & cheese shop in Ft. Smith, Arkansas when I was 14.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

I never had a job I would classify as ‘worst’ but I didn’t make a very good orthodontic equipment delivery driver.

4. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Travel writer.

Not try: Rodeo cowgirl.

5. How did you get into this business?

It found me after living in Wine Country for 19 years. I moved here with Williams Sonoma and worked in the organizational development department ‘till I took a year off to sail. I never planned to own a lounge.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Covid 19.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Every single mom out there who built a business to show her children how to persevere life’s challenges.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

My focus is on building Be Bubbly but my dream is that it allows me to retire in Spain.

9. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

The staffing crunch and the cost/access of a liquor license in California.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I am uncomfortable in crowds and not good with small talk.

Be Bubbly Napa Valley is located at 1407 2nd St. in Napa, bebubblynapa.com

