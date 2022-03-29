10 Questions: Napa's J Silverheels Band plays "Rock ‘N Oldies" for fans of all ages

Chances are if you’ve been to a Napa nightclub, venue or street festival, you’ve heard the J Silverheels Band perform at least once.

Created in 1976, by Napan Joe Geremia AKA “Smokin’ Joe,” the group bills itself as a “Classic Rock ‘N Oldies,” band.

What is it about music that Geremia loves so much?

“I just like how it changes and affects your mood,” said the musician. “It just adds a lot of color to your life.”

In addition to J Silverheels, Geremia also started and runs A-1 Pro Entertainment DJ/MC.

One common misconception he gets about the band is about the name.

The “J” in the band name doesn’t stand for Joe, explained Geremia. The band’s name is inspired by Jay Silverheels, an indigenous Canadian actor who was well known for his role as Tonto in “The Lone Ranger.”

Although Silverheels has passed away, “I’ve been in contact with Jay Silverheels’ daughter and she loves that we are using the name,” said Geremia.

1. What was your first job?

Selling greeting cards door to door when I was 7 in Pensacola, Florida, but my first real job that made real money was selling TV Guides door to door when I was 10 in Port Deposit, Maryland. I got 4 cents per TV Guide (they cost 15 cents each). My older brother Sam had a bigger route than I did. We got our boxes delivered on Tuesdays and in the 60s, nearly every house bought a TV Guide.

2. How did you get into the music industry?

I’ve always been fascinated with the guitar; my mother was my biggest fan. I have vivid memories growing up back east, our big family of 8 sitting around on Saturday nights listening to stacks of 45s (records) and watching my dad put 10 more on the spindle of our old German Grundig console. My parents both loved music and I think it rubbed off on me. I still have the radio on in my house almost at all times when I’m home.

3. How many years have you worked in music?

Forty-five years. 50 years if you count my homegrown band with my brothers, the Bueno Bros band (everyone thought I was a Bueno), Topaz, and the high-energy rock band Exxe. I started the J Silverheels Band in June 1976.

4. Do you make a living playing music or do you have a day job?

I used to. I used to be a manager for the Postal Service in Oakland. I’ve been retired for 10 years (but) I put in 40 hours a week with the music.

5. What’s your most requested song?

Probably “Old Time Rock and Roll,” by Bob Seger.

6. What’s your favorite song to play with the band?

Maybe one that I start with a lot of times, which is “Bad Moon Rising,” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. That’s my favorite band.

7. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

DJs. I think it was around 1980 they started taking over and my band was losing all our weddings to the DJs. So I just started my own DJ business in 1981 and have had both my band and DJ business ever since.

8. What’s on your to-do list?

I could say learn piano but really, if it wasn’t for being cooped up in a dark room with no windows, I really should get into the studio and record the hundreds of songs I have written and never finished. I have a lot of hits that should be shared with the world.

9. If you could change one thing about the music industry, what would it be?

Bring back rock & roll. Real rock & roll. Put it back on the radio. Also, bring back live bands to our weddings, anniversaries and birthday parties.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Other than the occasional BBQ or Christmas get-together where we’ll get out the acoustic guitars, bongos, and my brother Tom on harmonica, I don’t play my guitar at home. And I don’t have band rehearsals. It’s only rock & roll, people.

To reach the J Silverheels band, call 707-252-0486 or email jsilverheelsband@gmail.com

