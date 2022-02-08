10 Questions: Oh Brandy! Herzog sings the praises of Napa's California Brandy House

Ryan Herzog has worked in the hospitality industry for over 10 years absorbing all aspects of the spirits, bartending and experiential marketing industries. Today, he’s the tasting room lead for California Brandy House on First Street in downtown Napa.

Herzog said that one thing he appreciates about the hospitality industry is that it’s a “community of inclusion.”

“All people are welcomed and able to find a home here,” he said.

“The bartending, hospitality, and spirits communities are one huge family with a global network one can always rely on.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

I had many! One of my most memorable ambitions was to become a glassblower.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I love making homemade flour and pasta. I dream of moving to Italy and becoming a Pastaio (pasta maker).

Not try: I don’t see myself ever being a lawyer! (Nothing against lawyers!)

3. How did you get into the hospitality industry?

In 2012, I went to New York City with enough money to last three weeks and was determined to get a job in hospitality and an internship. Right before I ran out of funds, I landed an internship with Q Drinks and became their first paid intern and subsequently, the first intern ever offered a full-time role at the company.

I learned a ton as I delved deep into the NYC bartending community as Q Drinks’ first on-premises jack-of-all-trades. Since then, I’ve worked for companies including George Dickel and Fratelli Branca. I’ve also earned my general certificate in distilling and have even made my own brandy.

4. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?

I would say the lime crisis of 2015. Many don’t realize that there was a supply shortage (rumored to be caused by the cartels) and bartenders couldn’t squeeze fresh lime juice!

All joking aside, COVID’s impact on the hospitality industry has been severe. The lockdown left many hospitality professionals struggling to make ends meet.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Unpack! I just moved to Napa, so I’ve got to get myself organized. I’d also like to run another ultra-marathon, visit Seattle and London, and create my dream kitchen.

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire Anthony Bourdain more than anyone. He made a career living the dream of connecting with others over food and drink, and he did it on his own terms. His approach was very punk rock and unapologetically authentic.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I’d like to create a nonprofit to provide healthy, gourmet food for people who need it. One amazing meal will probably change that person’s week.

8. If you could change one thing about the hospitality industry, what would it be?

I’d like to see everyone in hospitality have paid time off — several weeks per year on a staggering basis — allowing everyone to take a mental, social, and physical vacation and see family or friends who work Monday to Friday jobs.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Many are surprised to hear I’ve run ultra-marathons (races over 26.2 miles), with my longest race being 150 miles through the Sahara Desert.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

I would be on a plane; I love to travel and explore the world. My ideal destination would be Italy where I would eat and drink everything!

California Brandy House is located at 1300 1st St., Suite 309 in Napa, info@californiabrandyhouse.com

