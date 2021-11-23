10 Questions: OLE Health staffer inspired by mother to go into health care

Roxana Infante said she was inspired to go into the health care industry when she was a child and her mother suffered from severe headaches that doctors couldn’t figure out.
“I remember my mom feeling hopeless and unheard due to being consistently misdiagnosed,” she said.
“Watching her go through this painful process, I wished that I had the knowledge to understand her headaches and help her. This motivated me to pursue a career in medicine where I could make a difference in people’s lives.”
Today, Infante works as a physician assistant at OLE Health on Pear Tree Lane in Napa.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I’ve always wanted to be a medical provider for as long as I can remember.
2. What was your first job?
I worked at the front desk at Klamath Boats in Fairfield doing clerical work and bookkeeping.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Pastry chef.
Not try: Skyscraper window cleaner.
4. What is the biggest challenge the health care industry has faced?
The COVID pandemic is the greatest challenge health care has faced most recently. Not only has it posed a challenge because it is difficult to treat and control the spread of this disease, but it has created a constant state of flux in the health care field. The burden and increased workload on many health care providers has also shed light on the need for more health care workers.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
I’d like to do more traveling. First on my list are Italy, Argentina, and Thailand.
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Bill Gates.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I’d like to learn how to make my mom’s tamale recipe.
8. If you could change one thing about the health care industry, what would it be?
I would make health care more affordable.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a monkey bar champion in elementary school.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I would be relaxing on a quiet beach.
