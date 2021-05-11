10 Questions: Pandemic leads Napa-based event planner to styling career

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: I am trying it! Food and wine prop styling.

Not try: Being a firefighter. I would love to help and save people, but would be so afraid of running into burning buildings.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Making sure our photoshoots are adhering to the highest COVID protocols. Everyone on set is tested in advance, wears a mask and maintains a safe social distance. We also keep all the doors and windows open when the shoot is indoors.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire women who own their own business and are also mothers. Running a business is hard enough, but adding children into the equation would take things to a place that I cannot imagine being able to juggle successfully.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Travel to more places around the world.

7. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?