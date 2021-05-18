10 Questions: Parks paints the (Napa) town bronze

3. How did you get into this business?

When I started out, I just had a Mystic Tan (spray tan booth) I bought on Craigslist for $1,600. I wanted a fun girly business of my own and figured I could pour juice (into a) machine and push a button. That is something I could manage to not mess up.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

I know everyone has the same answer: Covid! It’s incredibly frustrating to pay for business interruption insurance and have it not pay out when the government shuts your business.

5. What’s new at The Painted Lady?

So much! I purchased the building in 2019 with an SBA 504 loan. We have recently added: Reiki energy healing, hair services, waxing, eyelash extensions, an infrared sauna big enough for three, and invested in a heated airbrush tanning machine! No more icy cold spray tans.

6. What’s on your to-do list?