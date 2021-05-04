10 Questions: Philip Sales is clearing the way for the Napa Valley Vine Trail

6. What makes you most proud about your industry?

In the 1980s very few agencies were undertaking biking trails. The “Rails to Trails Conservancy,” was a relatively new organization and most trail projects were regarded as purely recreational.

Over the past four decades, there has been a recognition by transportation agencies and elected officials that trails benefit a much broader constituency. They are not simply recreational but an alternative to the automobile, for commuting, a way to improve health and a way of connecting communities.

Today, there are regular meeting of trail management and planning organizations advocating for trails and developing policies for a green infrastructure.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Complete the Vine Trail.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I may sound biased, but our Board President Chuck McMinn.