10 Questions: Real estate agent Jordan Bentley helps clients reach 'highest potential' in Napa Valley

Jordan Bentley, an agent with Wine Country Consultants based in St. Helena, grew up in the real estate industry.

Her mother Robyn Bentley, now lead broker for WCC, earned her real estate license when Jordan was 10.

“But I didn’t fall in love with both the wine industry and real estate until I moved back to the Napa Valley as an adult,” she said.

What drew her in was “the cyclical nature of farming, the history each piece of land holds, and the equal amounts of creativity, passion and dedication it takes to create and successfully grow a vineyard, wine brand, or combination of both.”

“Every piece of land is as unique as our clients’ and their goals,” said Bentley. “I love assisting each (client) reach their highest potential.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To be a photojournalist and travel the world.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Winemaker

Not try: Web developer

3. What was your first job?

Hostess at the Rutherford Grill in Rutherford.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Answering phones for a doctor’s office in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

The fires. Not only have the fires hurt people and destroyed homes, but they have impacted our growers and vintners, which affect the business and jobs they create that ultimately support our valley. I am hopeful that between all the efforts of our individual property owners, business owners and with the county/state support, that (the) future fire threat is much less and we will see positive change on all levels.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

Professionally: to find a stunning valley floor property close to Yountville for a client (any help from the readers is much appreciated!).

Personally: to learn how to surf. My husband, Rob Watermeyer, and I have two young sons, McCary (8) and Gray (4). We all love the ocean! My oldest especially loves to dive in no matter the water temperature. I’d love to connect with the ocean and my family on a deeper level through surfing.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I hope to co-create a family wine brand with my brother, Ross Bentley, who is the final tripod leg to WCC. I’d love to travel the world selling our wine!

8. If you could change one thing about the real estate industry, what would it be?

I am passionate about creating more diverse housing options in our valley, which would bring positive development and a successful future not only for our communities but for all the components of the wine industry as well.

My wish is that more people in our valley will embrace this need and assist with bringing about the change necessary to address our housing needs. I am the current board president of Our Town St. Helena, a local housing nonprofit, and WCC is donating 5% of the commissions earned this year to OTSH in order to assist with activating this change.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I lived in Finland as an exchange student for one year in high school. The experience there has given me so much over the past 24 years that it has become my second home and made my friends there family.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

By any large body of water, but most specifically swimming in Aulanko Lake in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

Reach Jordan Bentley at 707-474-7594 or jordan@winecc.net.