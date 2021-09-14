 Skip to main content
10 Questions: Regalia leads Collabria Care in Napa
10 Questions |

10 Questions: Regalia leads Collabria Care in Napa

Celine Regalia said it was her sister's career that led her to consider working in the healthcare industry. 

“My sister who is 10 years older than me was a physical therapist. I knew I was interested in healthcare,” she said.

“I went to work with her at a hospital and saw a speech therapist teaching someone with a stroke to communicate. I was sold on the gift of communication and got my master’s in speech pathology and 10 years later social work.”

Today, Regalia is the executive director at Collabria Care in Napa.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To compete in the Olympics. I really liked track and field. When I was 18 I was in the Junior Olympics for field hockey. We got the silver medal.

2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

Eleanor Roosevelt, Sir Elton John, Amelia Earhart.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Geriatrician.

Not try: Animal control.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Local competition in hospice and managing through fires and the pandemic.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Jane Adams in the field of social work.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Creating an age-friendly and dementia-friendly Napa County.

7. If you could change one thing about the healthcare industry, what would it be?

That healthcare would be always affordable and accessible for all people.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was part of a Guinness Book of World Records for most Rosie the Riveters assembled in one location (Richmond, Virgina). It was really fun. There were guy Rosie the Riveters, baby Rosie the Riveters.

9. What’s on your to-do list?

Going to all the National Parks. Glacier National Park, Montana (is next).

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

At my Nona’s apartment in Portofino.

Collabria Care is located at 414 South Jefferson St. in Napa, collabriacare.org.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

