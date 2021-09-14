10 Questions: Regalia leads Collabria Care in Napa

Local competition in hospice and managing through fires and the pandemic.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Jane Adams in the field of social work.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Creating an age-friendly and dementia-friendly Napa County.

7. If you could change one thing about the healthcare industry, what would it be?

That healthcare would be always affordable and accessible for all people.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was part of a Guinness Book of World Records for most Rosie the Riveters assembled in one location (Richmond, Virgina). It was really fun. There were guy Rosie the Riveters, baby Rosie the Riveters.

9. What’s on your to-do list?

Going to all the National Parks. Glacier National Park, Montana (is next).

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?