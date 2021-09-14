10 Questions: Regalia leads Collabria Care in Napa

Celine Regalia said it was her sister's career that led her to consider working in the healthcare industry.
“My sister who is 10 years older than me was a physical therapist. I knew I was interested in healthcare,” she said.
“I went to work with her at a hospital and saw a speech therapist teaching someone with a stroke to communicate. I was sold on the gift of communication and got my master’s in speech pathology and 10 years later social work.”
Today, Regalia is the executive director at Collabria Care in Napa.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To compete in the Olympics. I really liked track and field. When I was 18 I was in the Junior Olympics for field hockey. We got the silver medal.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Eleanor Roosevelt, Sir Elton John, Amelia Earhart.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Geriatrician.
Not try: Animal control.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Local competition in hospice and managing through fires and the pandemic.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Jane Adams in the field of social work.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Creating an age-friendly and dementia-friendly Napa County.
7. If you could change one thing about the healthcare industry, what would it be?
That healthcare would be always affordable and accessible for all people.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was part of a Guinness Book of World Records for most Rosie the Riveters assembled in one location (Richmond, Virgina). It was really fun. There were guy Rosie the Riveters, baby Rosie the Riveters.
9. What’s on your to-do list?
Going to all the National Parks. Glacier National Park, Montana (is next).
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
At my Nona’s apartment in Portofino.
Collabria Care is located at 414 South Jefferson St. in Napa, collabriacare.org.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
These Napans hope to open a new charter middle school at the old St. John's elementary campus downtown.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizer…
An advisory committee's endorsement of putting the vacant Carneros school site up for sale will go before NVUSD's board Sept. 23.
The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, was unanimously approved by the Napa City Council.
American Canyon is moving ahead with 291 housing units on Oat Hill, despite concerns by the county and state relating to the nearby airport.
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
The city of Napa's rental vacancy rate is 1.7% this year, according to an annual city survey, which means the city is still facing a severe re…
According to UC-Davis researchers, the "Future" of big data in wine is already here.
Going Upstage: Napa native takes over longtime local staging business with big plans.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…