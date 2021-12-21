10 Questions: Savoia uses design to 'tell the story of peoples' lives'

Julie Savoia, principal designer/owner at Shawback Design in Napa, didn’t originally plan to work in the design industry.
She graduated from San Francisco State University with a journalism degree, but then pivoted into clothing design, started a “maker’s” market and shortly after having her first child she moved into interiors.
“I do feel like interior design is another form of storytelling,” Savoia said. And with her job, “I get to tell the story of peoples’ lives.”
1. What was your first job?
Bagged groceries at the local market. I was 15 years old living in a small rural Idaho town.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Screenwriter.
Not try: App developer.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
A non-profit focused on protecting the environment — door to door trying to convince people to care, it was disheartening — I lasted one day.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Currently, it is the supply and demand issues, along with the challenges of the shipping industry that is adding a lot of extra challenges for us. Furniture and material prices are going up, deliveries are delayed — which means our project timelines are moving targets.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I hang on to every piece of advice from Sara Blakely (founder of Spanx).
6. If you could change one thing about the design industry, what would it be?
The waste produced by construction and design — this industry needs to clean up its act. We need more sustainable design and building materials. As an interior design business, we have been more focused on sustainable sourcing.
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Travel to Portugal to explore their design communities.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I’d like to write a memoir about my family history.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I used to be a raver in the 90s — and I still love EDM.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Sitting beside a wild river in Idaho.
Shawback Design is located at 1215 West St. in Napa, 707-226-2776, shawbackdesign.com
