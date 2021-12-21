 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau
10 Questions | Julie Savoia, Shawback Design

10 Questions: Savoia uses design to 'tell the story of peoples' lives'

Julie Savoia, Shawback Design

 Julie Savoia, Shawback Design 

 Mael Renault photo

Julie Savoia, principal designer/owner at Shawback Design in Napa, didn’t originally plan to work in the design industry.

She graduated from San Francisco State University with a journalism degree, but then pivoted into clothing design, started a “maker’s” market and shortly after having her first child she moved into interiors.

“I do feel like interior design is another form of storytelling,” Savoia said. And with her job, “I get to tell the story of peoples’ lives.”

1. What was your first job?

Bagged groceries at the local market. I was 15 years old living in a small rural Idaho town.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Screenwriter.

Not try: App developer.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

People are also reading…

A non-profit focused on protecting the environment — door to door trying to convince people to care, it was disheartening — I lasted one day.

4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Currently, it is the supply and demand issues, along with the challenges of the shipping industry that is adding a lot of extra challenges for us. Furniture and material prices are going up, deliveries are delayed — which means our project timelines are moving targets.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I hang on to every piece of advice from Sara Blakely (founder of Spanx).

6. If you could change one thing about the design industry, what would it be?

The waste produced by construction and design — this industry needs to clean up its act. We need more sustainable design and building materials. As an interior design business, we have been more focused on sustainable sourcing.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Travel to Portugal to explore their design communities.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I’d like to write a memoir about my family history.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I used to be a raver in the 90s — and I still love EDM.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Sitting beside a wild river in Idaho.

Shawback Design is located at 1215 West St. in Napa, 707-226-2776, shawbackdesign.com

Do you remember Helgeland? This Napa store was quite popular in the late 60s and early 70s. It was owned by a woman named Hazelle Robison. Take a look at the former Helgeland, and what the storefront looks like now.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News