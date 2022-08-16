10 Questions: Seeing Napa Valley through visitors' eyes

Sarah Gillihan has worked in communications field for just over 20 years, mostly working with wineries, wine brands and spirits companies.

This January she pivoted to the hospitality industry as Visit Napa Valley’s director of communications, industry and community relations.

“I always love seeing Napa Valley through the eyes of our visitors,” Gillihan said. “It helps me not take our beautiful valley for granted.”

1. What was your first job?

I did a fair amount of babysitting and teaching swimming, but the first job I had that had a real paycheck (albeit very small) was as a junior zookeeper and education aide at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo summer program — it was one of my favorite jobs of all time. I still have my name tag in my jewelry box.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: USPS mail carrier. Every mail carrier I’ve ever met smiles a lot.

Not try: I have great respect for attorneys but I do not think that is my calling.

3. How did you get into the communications industry?

After college and a stint overseas I was looking to start a career in public relations. A friend of a friend worked in the Robert Mondavi PR department with and for an amazing group of women. After a series of very small world encounters in which my friend sat next to the vice president of PR on a flight from San Francisco to New York, I interviewed for and landed a position at Robert Mondavi in the company offices in late 2000. Napa Valley immediately felt like home, and I’ve been a Napa resident ever since.

4. After college you lived and worked in Germany. What were you doing there?

I had a great opportunity to work as a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. I held many roles during my three years there ranging from bartender to publicist for the Services Division on the air force base. As the name suggests, this division provided all the lifestyle services for the men and women living and working on the air base, such as the Enlisted Club, Officers’ Club, restaurants, gym, outdoor recreation, and more. And as a result, I was able to travel throughout Europe during a really wonderful time in my life.

5. What is the biggest misconception you get about Napa Valley?

The biggest misconception about the Napa Valley is that it is singular in nature, but in fact, Napa Valley is incredibly multifaceted and full of contrasts. For every winery, there is a unique soil, place, and story; for every kitchen, there is a point of view; each town has its own vibe; each vintage is its own snapshot in time.

The easiest way to counter this misconception is through itineraries that highlight just how much there is to see and do in Napa Valley — art classes to hikes to yoga sessions and a gondola ride. Finish it all off with an expertly made cocktail, a local Napa Valley beer, or a non-alcoholic spritz!

6. What’s the most common question you get at the visitor center?

A common question we get in the Napa Valley Welcome Center is how one should spend the afternoon. With a whole valley of experiences available, we ask lots of questions about what they like to do and then help them make a plan. Even with just a short amount of time, a drive up through the valley on Highway 29 and down Silverado Trail with a few stops along the way can be a delightful way to spend a few hours in Napa Valley.

7. What are three of your favorite Napa Valley things to do/places to see?

I am forever singing the praises of Copia for all its little surprises — A first-class kitchen store, the incredible Chuck Williams Culinary Arts Museum, the gardens and the impressive Hestan Kitchens! I love dining in Yountville, especially for a special occasion, and it’s tough to pick just one favorite.

Finally, I love checking out all the live music that we have in Napa Valley now! One of my favorite bands played last year on The Oxbow RiverStage and it happened to fall on my birthday — needless to say, it was the best birthday ever.

8. What is the biggest challenge the visitor industry has faced?

A few years ago, I would have said wildfires. Today, we cannot underestimate the impact the global pandemic has had on both the hospitality and wine industries. Fortunately, Napa Valley’s hospitality and wine professionals are resilient; our industry is solution-oriented and willing to embrace new challenges. Because of this, we are rebounding and building back stronger than ever.

9. What’s your advice to someone who wants to get into the visitor industry?

Be curious and be a champion for your destination. Whether you’re talking to a local or a visitor, you can learn so much about where we live when you ask questions and take in different points of view.

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I love listening to old radio dramas from the 1940s, like “Broadway is my Beat,” “The Lives of Harry Lime” and “Richard Diamond.”

Gillihan can be reached at sarah@visitnapavalley.com, The Visit Napa Valley Welcome Center is located at 1300 First St., No. 313 in Napa.