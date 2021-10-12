10 Questions: She helps Napa seniors take that next step

Yes, April Webster can help you find a new home at The Meadows of Napa Valley, but a significant part of her community relations job includes educating families and loved ones about senior resources and care.
“I want to hear what they want and how can we help,” said Webster.
“At the end of the day, the bigger goal is developing trust and getting them in the right direction.”
Webster has been in her industry for 15 years, the past four at the Meadows.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Queen Elizabeth, George Harrison and my grandparents who have passed away.
2. What was your first job?
My first real job was as a “Peachy Puff” girl at Shoreline Amphitheater. I sold popcorn and snacks to all the concert goers, which allowed me to meet a lot of really cool performers.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I would love to write a cookbook that focuses on appetizers and cocktails.
Not try: Any job that didn’t allow me to interact with people.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Without a doubt, COVID-19, and witnessing first-hand the emotional impact that social isolation had on my residents and their families, not to mention our staff. We became their family to an even greater degree. We altered our lives like so many others in order to keep our community as safe as possible.
5. What makes you most proud about your job?
I am proud to work among so many wonderful people who have gone above and beyond and have sacrificed so much in order to honor and protect our older Napans. It is a pleasure to work with so many good people who give back every day.
6. How did you get into this industry?
I was a stay-at-home mom until circumstances changed and I found myself needing to get back into the workforce. I had an incredible amount of support from my family and friends in the Napa community. I feel very fortunate to work in a field that allows me to help people in their time of need. It is just one of the many things I love about the Napa community, that we all pull together to help people.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Every working mother that shows up every day to try and make a better life for their family and a better future for society.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
To see all my children living a life that brings them happiness.
9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would like to see broader funding options for people in need of memory support services.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
London.
The Meadows of Napa Valley is located at 2000 Atrium Parkway in Napa. Info: awebster@retirement.org