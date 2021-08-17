10 Questions: Shugar is sweet on fitness, for both body and mind

We lost a lot of members because it was hard to find the motivation or the space to work out from home, not to mention the fact that finding dumbbells and other gym equipment was next to impossible!

Then there was the fact that people were scared to be around other people especially indoors and at a gym. The truth is gyms (at least the ones I’ve been to) are pretty clean anyways. Wiping down equipment after using it has been a thing forever.

It was also challenging finding any kind of support or help with how to interpret the reopening guidelines as they were coming out.

Luckily, I have a background in healthcare and as someone that worked in skilled nursing, I was familiar with infection prevention and control and coming up with or being a part of coming up with safety protocols.

When we were told the gym could reopen, it wasn’t hard for me to come up with policies and procedures for the members and the staff to follow and I’d say, all in all, everyone followed the guidelines and felt incredibly safe!

7. What’s on your to-do list?