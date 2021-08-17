10 Questions: Shugar is sweet on fitness, for both body and mind

Jennifer Shugar, owner of Unstoppable Fitness in Napa, admitted that she wasn’t athletic when she was growing up.
“I was overweight, uncoordinated and just really not interested in anything exercise-related,” she said.
Between 2010 and 2011, Shugar adopted a much healthier lifestyle and lost 150 pounds, but still wasn’t super active, she said.
That all changed after she joined a Napa gym called Fit Body Boot Camp.
“Not only was I being active and getting strong, I was making new friends and all the posting I was doing on Facebook was motivating others to be active as well," she said.
"I really found a passion for helping people (mostly women) get healthy and strong!”
It wasn’t about seeing how “skinny” she could get, said Shugar. “I just wanted to be healthy and show others how to do the same.”
“I was absolutely hooked!”
In 2019 the owner of the Napa gym asked Shugar if she would be interested in managing her Fairfield location.
“I made the decision to leave the job I loved (as activity director at Piner’s Nursing Home) and go full time to show women (and men) how to love themselves through movement and healthy eating.”
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic lead to the permanent closure of the Fairfield gym.
“In a conversation with the previous owner I mentioned that I had someday hoped to own my own boot camp gym.”
As it turns out, she was looking to sell the Napa location.
Shugar took over as the owner in the fall of 2020 and changed the name to Unstoppable Fitness.
“It has been a crazy roller coaster but I wouldn’t change a minute of it!”
1. What was your childhood ambition?
Oh my gosh, what WASN’T my childhood ambition? I wanted so many things! I wanted to be a teacher, a gymnast, a race car driver, a veterinarian, a princess, marine biologist, nurse, actor, you name it! What I wanted the most though was to be a housewife and stay at home mom of three kids and be a volunteer.
No matter what I always knew, I wanted to help people in some capacity. It’s what I was born to do.
2. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
• I would love to have dinner with my grandma (she passed in 2000) so I can update her on the last 21 years of my life and so she could meet her great-grandson.
• Reba McEntire
• Taylor Swift
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: I’ve always thought it would be fun to be a bartender!
Not try: School bus driver.
4. What was your first job?
My first job was at Kay-Bee toy store in downtown Napa and I also worked as a caregiver at Rose Garden Guest Home in Napa. Started both jobs when I was 15 and have been working ever since!
5. What’s the worst job you ever had?
Kay-Bee Toy Store for SURE! One of the tasks I had to do was straighten the shelves and every time I would do that, some kid would come along and mess it all up! The worst was when I had to work on the night that Chef’s Market was going on. Talk about chaos!
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Most definitely the Covid 19 pandemic. Going to the gym was a great way for people to relieve stress and when gyms were forced to close down it was like, now what do we do?
We, as an industry, had to think fast and provide a service that was equal to what they were getting in the gym and that was tough! Virtual workouts weren’t necessarily new but they certainly weren’t very common.
We lost a lot of members because it was hard to find the motivation or the space to work out from home, not to mention the fact that finding dumbbells and other gym equipment was next to impossible!
Then there was the fact that people were scared to be around other people especially indoors and at a gym. The truth is gyms (at least the ones I’ve been to) are pretty clean anyways. Wiping down equipment after using it has been a thing forever.
It was also challenging finding any kind of support or help with how to interpret the reopening guidelines as they were coming out.
Luckily, I have a background in healthcare and as someone that worked in skilled nursing, I was familiar with infection prevention and control and coming up with or being a part of coming up with safety protocols.
When we were told the gym could reopen, it wasn’t hard for me to come up with policies and procedures for the members and the staff to follow and I’d say, all in all, everyone followed the guidelines and felt incredibly safe!
7. What’s on your to-do list?
I really want to design my own line of workout leggings because the struggle is real to find the PERFECT pair and, I’d also like create my own website to help people lose weight and live a happy life while staying fit!
8. If you could change one thing about your business or industry, what would it be?
I would continue to try to change the mindset, especially in women, that, in order to be fit you have to be “skinny.”
For years I thought I wasn’t good enough because I didn’t weigh 120 pounds or less and I grew up ONLY seeing those kinds of images in magazines, movies, and TV. While that has been changing in the last few years, there is still so much work that needs to be done to make sure that, especially in women, know that they are worth more than a number on a scale and that exercise is great not only for our bodies but, our minds as well.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
People are always surprised to learn that I used to perform in musical theatre and performed off-Broadway in an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast when I was in 10th grade (in Napa). I love to perform and be in front of people!
10. Which other Napa County business person would you like to see featured in 10 Questions?
I would LOVE to see Stacy Wagner from Hop Creek featured! She has helped me so much during this time!
Unstoppable Fitness is located at 1758 Industrial Way Suite 113, Napa, CA 94558, or jen@unstoppable.fitness.