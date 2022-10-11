10 Questions: 'Stroke of luck' brings Napan to wine business

Megan Skupny said she got into the wine business by “a stroke of luck.”

It started when Skupny was 20, “when I met this blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy from Saint Helena.”

“I was in school at University of Georgia, and I did my junior year at Humboldt State University. Not being from California, I didn’t realize how vastly different California was top to bottom, and I had just assumed that I was going to be in a place that would be similar to Santa Barbara or Santa Monica. Wow. I was way off.”

Behind the redwood curtain, her future awaited.

“I met my husband, Reed, in Arcata when we were both 20,” Skupny said.

“As he skateboarded his long blonde hair into my life that fateful day in 2003, he also opened the doors to the wine industry for me.”

That was the first day she tasted Lang & Reed’s Cabernet Franc, “and it was the beginning of many adventures chasing the wine industry around the world and ending up here, in Napa Valley, where I now run the sales and marketing for our family winery, Lang & Reed Napa Valley.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

Our family took a vacation to Big Sky, Montana when I was in third grade. During the trip, we did a skimobile adventure. I recall clinging as tightly as possible to my mom as we flew through the winter wonderland.

Suddenly, we came across a herd of bison. They were majestic creatures that took my breath away. Being from Atlanta, I was convinced that this herd belonged to Ted Turner. I fully committed my third-grade heart to being a large animal vet from that point on, with the intention of moving to Montana as an adult and working for Ted Turner’s ranch.

2. What was your first job?

Technically, the answer is babysitting. However, as a first real paycheck job, it was a waitressing gig at Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia. The father of my best friend growing up was the COO and President of Waffle House, and he required each of his three daughters to work a summer at a local Waffle House during high school. I essentially volunteered as tribute and went to work the summer with my friend. We were 16 years old and ran the morning shift from 7am to 2pm, and we simply crushed it!

If you know Waffle House, you know that the morning shift can bring in two types of people: those who are just starting their day, and those that are finishing their day. It was an eye-opening experience for which I am forever grateful.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Sports agent — I have a degree in sports business from UGA, and I would have loved to go on with that passion.

Not try: Astronaut — heights do not serve me well, and I am ridiculously claustrophobic.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Luckily, the worst job I ever had only lasted a week. I was traveling around New Zealand in my early 20s, participating in a program called WWOOF (Willing Workers on Organic Farms).

One was able to travel the country by working a few hours a day with participating farms who, in turn, provided free room and board. In the dreamy part of the experience, I helped build fences, picked kiwis, picked mandarins, etc.

However, in my last week in New Zealand, I signed on with a farm in Keri-Keri where my only job was to shovel manure. That was it. For four hours a day. I am fully aware this sounds petty, but it was terrible. My nose was better suited for the olfactory nature of the wine business, not that of a farmer.

5. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

The COVID-19 pandemic, 100%. The wine industry is so face-to-face and relationship-based that everyone really had to figure out how to forge their own path in order to stay relevant.

For Lang & Reed, we were full swing in the process of building a tasting salon that was set to open in March 2020. Of course, that didn’t happen, and we had to set our sights on how our winery was going to build these face-to-face relationships without being able to be face-to-face.

We ended up starting a cooking show called SIP & Savour with our kids (ages 6 and 8) to cook all the recipes that have been published over the years as pairings for Lang & Reed wines. The idea was to give our family a personality and a face and essentially invite people over for a virtual dinner party.

It was filled with the chaos of our kids being involved, but I think it built a sense of comradery. It showed that we were struggling with life just as much as everyone in the early pandemic days.

6. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

I would like to see more of a focus on small, artisanal wineries among wholesale distributors. As a boutique family winery, Lang & Reed can get lost in the world of distribution if we are matched with the wrong distributor. Sadly, today is a game of consolidation among distributors, and there are significantly less small to mid-sized distributors left out there. I have to consistently ensure that we remain matched with the right distribution partners who embrace and support wineries like ours.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

In the wine business world, I have always admired Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery. She has been such an inspiration as a strong female in the wine industry, and she has been someone I’ve looked up to during my entire career. Her list of accomplishments is miles long, yet her kindness and compassion always lead the way.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would like to dedicate more of my life to service, to find where my compassion lies and follow that lead.

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I find any noise from a bodily function ridiculously hilarious.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

On the beach in Mexico with my family, without a care in the world.

For more about Lang & Reed, call 707-963-7547 or visit langandreed.com.