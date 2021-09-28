10 Questions: Tasting room job leads to connections across the world

I once had a job cleaning out old apartments after people were evicted. It was terrible with a lot of “interesting” and unattractive things left behind. Working at iHOP wasn’t a favorite either.

4. What do you like best about your job?

Meeting people from all over the world. It’s the social aspect of wine.

5. What’s the biggest misconception you get about your job or the wine industry?

That we’re all “know-it-alls” because we’re from this area or “nose up in the air.” A lot of the time it’s not like that.

6. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

So much has become “no” or “you can’t do this” in the age of COVID-19, which is the opposite of hospitality. Hospitality should be all about telling the guest “yes” and “what may I do for you?” to create their best experience.