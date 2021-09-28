10 Questions: Tasting room job leads to connections across the world

Jacey Ohlinger’s parents grew up in Napa County, but Ohlinger first moved to the Valley about 10 years ago.
“While living here, I developed a passion for wines starting with sweeter wines then slowly transitioning into darker reds,” she said.
“I realized that this was something that I could make a career out of, and where better to do that than the world’s greatest wine region, Napa Valley?”
For the past seven years, Ohlinger has worked in the wine industry, holding jobs in almost every department from the front to the back of the house.
“I’ve been with Tank Garage Winery (of Calistoga) for four years and am currently the tasting room lead.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
1. What was your childhood ambition?
I wanted to be a super star. I have home videos of my brother and me performing, which end with me pushing him out of the video because he wasn’t performing to my standards.
2. What was your first job?
My very first job was in customer service at McDonald's. I then moved to an indoor shopping mall where I sold beef jerky at Jerky Hut.
3. What’s the worst job you ever had?
I once had a job cleaning out old apartments after people were evicted. It was terrible with a lot of “interesting” and unattractive things left behind. Working at iHOP wasn’t a favorite either.
4. What do you like best about your job?
Meeting people from all over the world. It’s the social aspect of wine.
5. What’s the biggest misconception you get about your job or the wine industry?
That we’re all “know-it-alls” because we’re from this area or “nose up in the air.” A lot of the time it’s not like that.
6. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
So much has become “no” or “you can’t do this” in the age of COVID-19, which is the opposite of hospitality. Hospitality should be all about telling the guest “yes” and “what may I do for you?” to create their best experience.
The pandemic has also created staffing issues. Many tourism employees are transplants who come from all different parts of the country and bring unique perspectives and special services. The pandemic prompted many of these people to return home to their families. As the region reopens, many wineries, restaurants and hotels are dealing with restaffing issues and getting back on their feet. We are asking visitors to have patience and understanding since we are doing the best that we can with what we have.
7. What’s your advice for someone looking to get into the wine industry?
Don’t be afraid. It can be intimidating. The more you drink the more you know. So just keep drinking wine.
8. You said you’re 31. Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
I would love to say I’m going to stay in the wine industry but I have other dreams I’m pursuing. I’ve just been signed to an agency for acting, singing and modeling. I’m a “Jill of All Trades.”
I feel like hospitality is an art form and it’s a constant practice to be hospitable. It’s great practice for the entertainment industry. The ultimate dream gig is to be the voice-over actress of a Disney princess. That’d be so fun.
9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I want to see the world. I’m an army brat that has never left the country and I hope one day to be able to travel the world and experience different cultures and people with my partner.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I am always singing and making bad jokes. What can I say? I’m peppy like a pinup girl with a morbid sense of humor.
Tank Garage Winery is located at 1020 Foothill Blvd. Calistoga, CA 94515, 707-942-8265, tankgaragewinery.com
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
This formerly uninhabitable south Napa home is about to be flipped, and at a big price hike, but will buyers respond?
Napa County Sheriff's officers made arrests at Lake Berryessa after finding heroin in a car and a loaded rifle on a jet ski.
The shrinkage of the Napa school district’s student body is advancing faster than predicted, and more so in the earliest grades teaching the y…
Wine seltzers are of the newest players in the booming RTD (ready-to-drink) market, with wine groups like Duckhorn getting in on the innovation.
Owners of Aetna Springs are proposing a luxury camping resort for Turkey Hill in Pope Valley.
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena
No solace for Napa family’s loss: DUI crash on Browns Valley Road claimed life of brother, son, friend
Napan Michael Patland continues to mourn the loss of his brother in a DUI crash while the man responsible faces his sentencing for his crime.
Meadowood resort in Napa Valley is working with county supervisors on a plan to recover from the 2020 Glass Fire.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
Napa County is considering a one-acre development limit for new homes allowed amid the agricultural preserve, a move to help protect prime Nap…