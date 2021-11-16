10 Questions: The Dry Goods Beverage Company offers "dry drinking" options

“Welcome to the world of dry drinking,” reads the website of The Dry Goods Beverage Co.
According to founders Jake and Adrienne Krausz, “We believe that whether you're having alcohol or not, everyone deserves a good drink."
As a second-generation vintner in Napa Valley (Jake) and published cocktail writer (Adrienne), naturally enjoy a well-crafted wine, spirit or cocktail.
However, for a variety of health and lifestyle reasons, “we found ourselves wanting to cut back on alcohol," they wrote.
Frustrated by the lack of options beyond high-sugar soda, fruit juice, and club soda, the couple began looking for more "interesting, sophisticated products designed for 'grown-ups.'”
“It has never been a better time to go alcohol-free, whether that's for one drink, on weekdays, a month, or forever," said the Krausz'.
1. What was your first job?
Adrienne: Camp counselor in Switzerland.
Jake: Pulling rocks in a vineyard in Napa Valley.
2. What’s the worst job you ever had?
People are also reading…
Adrienne: Working for someone who was a compulsive liar.
Jake: Working as a security guard.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Adrienne:
Try: Professional cookie baker.
Not try: Working in an abattoir.
Jake:
Try: Run a dumpling food truck.
Not try: Underwater basket weaving.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
4. How did you get into this business?
We have both worked in wine and spirits for a long time, but a few years back Adrienne stopped drinking alcohol for some health reasons. It became hard to socialize when so much of the focus was on booze, and non-alcoholic options were few and far between. And as someone who loves great beverages, club soda with lime just wasn't cutting it.
We started to explore the world of non-alcoholic drinks and were really inspired by the new generation of craft producers that have started to crop up. So last year we decided to launch The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online store for alcohol-free wine, spirits, and cocktail alternatives.
We believe everyone deserves a great drink, whether it has alcohol in it or not, and our goal is to make it easy for people to find delicious alcohol-free alternatives.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
Probably our biggest challenge is overcoming people’s impression that non-alcoholic drinks aren’t good quality.
That used to be true, but not anymore. There are many other entrepreneurs who, like us, decided to cut back or eliminate alcohol and have started creating really high-quality drinks. You no longer have to compromise on taste just because you don’t want the hangover.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
As a small business, so many things! Obviously, growth is very important, reaching more people, and educating them about all the great alcohol-free options available. Our favorite thing is when a customer tells us that we’ve made their lives better through our product offering.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
This is also a long list! At some point in life, we would love to take a year to sail around the world.
8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
We would make shipping cheaper. It’s so tough for small businesses to compete with Amazon and all the e-commerce giants on free shipping because it’s such a large expense for us. Luckily for our Napa customers, we offer free local delivery :)
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
Adrienne: I’m a classically trained soprano.
Jake: I majored in electric bass performance in college.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Hawaii.
For more info about The Dry Goods Beverage Company email hello@drygoodsdrinks.com.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
The lawsuit pits a man who raised two cats for five years against Whiskers, Tails & Ferals, which he alleges adopted out one of the pets w…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Six developers who helped change the face of American Canyon have some tips for boosting the city's economic future, such as how to improve th…
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Running as if pursued by their school’s Viking mascot himself, several hundred students at Napa’s Vichy Elementary School took to the field fo…
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the his…
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.