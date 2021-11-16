10 Questions: The Dry Goods Beverage Company offers "dry drinking" options

“Welcome to the world of dry drinking,” reads the website of The Dry Goods Beverage Co.

According to founders Jake and Adrienne Krausz, “We believe that whether you're having alcohol or not, everyone deserves a good drink."

As a second-generation vintner in Napa Valley (Jake) and published cocktail writer (Adrienne), naturally enjoy a well-crafted wine, spirit or cocktail.

However, for a variety of health and lifestyle reasons, “we found ourselves wanting to cut back on alcohol," they wrote.

Frustrated by the lack of options beyond high-sugar soda, fruit juice, and club soda, the couple began looking for more "interesting, sophisticated products designed for 'grown-ups.'”

“It has never been a better time to go alcohol-free, whether that's for one drink, on weekdays, a month, or forever," said the Krausz'.

1. What was your first job?

Adrienne: Camp counselor in Switzerland.

Jake: Pulling rocks in a vineyard in Napa Valley.

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Adrienne: Working for someone who was a compulsive liar.

Jake: Working as a security guard.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Adrienne:

Try: Professional cookie baker.

Not try: Working in an abattoir.

Jake:

Try: Run a dumpling food truck.

Not try: Underwater basket weaving.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

4. How did you get into this business?

We have both worked in wine and spirits for a long time, but a few years back Adrienne stopped drinking alcohol for some health reasons. It became hard to socialize when so much of the focus was on booze, and non-alcoholic options were few and far between. And as someone who loves great beverages, club soda with lime just wasn't cutting it.

We started to explore the world of non-alcoholic drinks and were really inspired by the new generation of craft producers that have started to crop up. So last year we decided to launch The Dry Goods Beverage Company, an online store for alcohol-free wine, spirits, and cocktail alternatives.

We believe everyone deserves a great drink, whether it has alcohol in it or not, and our goal is to make it easy for people to find delicious alcohol-free alternatives.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Probably our biggest challenge is overcoming people’s impression that non-alcoholic drinks aren’t good quality.

That used to be true, but not anymore. There are many other entrepreneurs who, like us, decided to cut back or eliminate alcohol and have started creating really high-quality drinks. You no longer have to compromise on taste just because you don’t want the hangover.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

As a small business, so many things! Obviously, growth is very important, reaching more people, and educating them about all the great alcohol-free options available. Our favorite thing is when a customer tells us that we’ve made their lives better through our product offering.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

This is also a long list! At some point in life, we would love to take a year to sail around the world.

8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?

We would make shipping cheaper. It’s so tough for small businesses to compete with Amazon and all the e-commerce giants on free shipping because it’s such a large expense for us. Luckily for our Napa customers, we offer free local delivery :)

9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

Adrienne: I’m a classically trained soprano.

Jake: I majored in electric bass performance in college.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

Hawaii.

For more info about The Dry Goods Beverage Company email hello@drygoodsdrinks.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.