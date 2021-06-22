10 Questions: Toasted bagels bring New York style to Napa

Ariella Wolkowicz loves bagels. So much so that when she moved to Napa from Plattsburgh, New York in 2013, her mother would ship her bagels from a specialty bagel shop in Montreal called St. Viateur.

After working for a few years in the restaurant and fine dining business, “I decided to venture out on my own, creating the bagels I loved growing up with in New York for Napa, since I couldn’t find them here,” she said.

Toasted bagels are a Montreal/New York hybrid, combining the density and chew of Montreal with the slightly fluffier New York interior, she said.

“Ours are also boiled in water sweetened with honey for a slight sweetness and a glossy shine.”

1. What was your childhood ambition?

First to be a fairy queen and then to be a vet.

2. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Public relations.

Not try: Astronaut.

3. What was your first job?

First job was at Swoon Kitchenbar in Hudson, NY.

4. What’s the worst job you ever had?