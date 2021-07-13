10 Questions: Veteran and former FBI agent is now a Napa small business owner

Sara Moynier said she started her company, Arden Road Napa Trading Post, "to make sure there is an easy way to send a thoughtful beautiful gift that celebrates the recipient. And my focus is to champion local Napans and their work. We are so lucky to have amazing products made in our own backyard.”
“I'm enjoying creating a business that brings smiles to the giver and the recipient," Moynier said. "My goals with Arden Road Napa Trading Post are to be collaborative, fun, thoughtful, trustworthy and as local as possible.”
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To be an FBI Special Agent.
2. What were you doing before you launched Arden Road Napa Trading Post?
I spent the majority of my adult life serving in the U.S. Government: 15 years total... wowza! The first four years was in the U.S. Air Force, flying enlisted air crew (back of airplane) aboard the AWACS (Airborne Warning And Control System). This is where I met my lifelong friends. And I'm now a proud veteran.
Then (I spent) 11 years as an FBI Special Agent. In 2010, the FBI stationed me in San Francisco. I joined a group of close friends and met my-now husband while wine tasting in Napa. My hubby has been in the wine industry for over 25 years and loves his job and the winery he works for (and so do I). His family has been grape growers for over 30 years and has taught me a ton about the wine industry and shared great wines from around the world.
Then I had a baby.... (and) got to be an at-home mom after resigning from the FBI.
I started a photography company, Focus & Flash, and loved taking photos of Napa families and people visiting Napa.
I decided to take a job right before the pandemic started as a “Global Investigator” for a large corporation but ended up getting laid off; "eliminated' actually. Once I got laid off, I decided to pursue this long term idea I have had about gifts featuring local Napa products, artisans and entrepreneurs.
3. Why did you choose Arden Road as the name of your business?
I grew up in a small town in the middle of no-where Texas... San Angelo, Texas on Arden Road. I feel like the song, "Red Dirt Road" by Brooks & Dunn truly summarizes my teenage years living in the country, outside of town, on Arden Road. The lessons and experiences I had on Arden Road helped to shape who I am today.
4. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
As a new business owner, I can see that COVID took a really big toll on the events industry. So there has been a lack of demand for my type of product. However, there has definitely been increased activity with events this summer and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. You can see and feel the excitement with the events industry in Napa right now.
5. What’s on your to-do list?
My to-do list is usually similar every day. For example, this morning I’ll be doing the morning routine for my pre-school aged son and then drop him off at preschool. Next, I will be picking up La Saison Almonds (delish!) in Napa then driving to Yountville to pick up Kollar chocolates. While in Yountville I will try to get in a quick walk and then counteract that with some delicious brunch at Southside. Then I have a 2 p.m. call with a future bride and groom who are interested in welcome bags for their guests. Spend the afternoon assembling custom gift boxes. Pick up the little guy and come home and start dinner! Then have a happy hour with my husband with some delicious Darioush wine. #momlife #momprenuer
6. Who do you most admire in the business world?
I really admire Spanx creator and owner Sara Blakely. She broke through so many glass ceilings and worked extremely hard for her success. She like so many others had to work and succeed in a male dominated field and that has a lot of challenges. Her vivaciousness and tenacious personality inspires me.
7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
I have always wanted to get my pilot’s license.
8. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
That shipping costs weren’t so exorbitant!
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
That I went through intense training in the USAF, such as land and water survival school, as well as the challenging training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
Probably any tropical island.
For more information about Arden Road Napa email sara@ardenroadnapa.com.