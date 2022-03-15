 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10 Questions | Judd Wallenbrock, C. Mondavi & Family

10 Questions: Wine industry veteran remains passionate about wine, food, arts

Judd Wallenbrock, C. Mondavi & Family

 Judd Wallenbrock, C. Mondavi & Family

 Will Bucquoy photo

Judd Wallenbrock is a seasoned veteran of the wine industry, “and has the scars to prove it,” reads his biography.

Wallenbrock earned a BS in agri-business, an MBA in international marketing and has served as an executive for Robert Mondavi, De Loach Vineyards, Michel-Schlumberger Estate & The Good Life Wine Collective of Jessup Cellars and Handwritten Wines.

In 2001 he started his own winery, Humanitas. The goal of the business was to raise money for charity.

In 2017, he was named president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, home to Charles Krug, Flat Top Hills, French Blue and CK Mondavi.

He's been at it for 40 years, yet Wallenbrock’s excitement and passion for wine, food and the arts “has never been stronger,” he said.

1. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Pro Golfer.

Not try: Roofer. (I hate heights!)

People are also reading…

2. What’s the worst job you ever had?

Unemployment. I can’t handle not working.

3. How did you get into the wine industry?

In 1974 I was 16 and took my first trip to Napa Valley. The Valley was a different place back then and I was served everywhere I went. I caught the bug during that trip and started in the industry in college.

4. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

This industry has survived wars, depressions, earthquakes, fires … heck … we survived Prohibition! But I think our biggest challenge is culture. We are still not a culture that embraces wine like our friends in Europe.

5. If you could change one thing about the wine industry, what would it be?

It is seriously over-regulated and favors the giants. Let’s level the playing field for everyone and let the market decide who succeeds, not the regulators.

6. What is a common question you get about C. Mondavi & Family?

This is our “identity crisis” question! C. Mondavi stands for the “original” Mondavi, Cesare. He was the first generation with his wife Rosa. They had four kids including Robert, Peter, Mary and Helen.

Robert left in ’65 to start Robert Mondavi Winery and sold to Constellation in ’04.

So there are no Mondavis at the place that says Robert Mondavi.

Meanwhile, at the place that says Charles Krug, we are still family-owned by the ‘original’ Mondavi family with 3rd generation Marc and Peter Mondavi as co-proprietors along with their six kids in the 4th generation. And now the 5th generation is born!

7. What’s the best part about being CEO/president at C. Mondavi & Family?

I LOVE building cultures. And with this historic property (Charles Krug, the oldest winery in Napa Valley … the place that started it all!), this historic family (I call the Mondavis the ‘first family of American wine’), this historic legacy of great vineyards and wines, and this incredible team of passionate professionals, I have more to work with than anyone I know.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I’m a huge fan of Paul Hawken – a noted business writer and founder of several successful businesses.

9. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Immortality. As Woody Allen says, “I don’t want to achieve immortality through my work … I want to achieve it by not dying!”

10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I turned 25 at 21,000 feet in Nepal and almost died of dengue fever while surfing in Indonesia in 1980.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oil tumbles below $100 on China COVID, Ukraine talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News