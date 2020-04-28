10 Questions: Andrews jumped to interior design career

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I admire hearing stories from clients, friends, and associates that they started their businesses from the ground up and were not handed a silver spoon. That’s way more admirable than being given a business to maintain. Having nothing and no one to fall back on makes for a harder working businessperson, and in my opinion a humbler one.

8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

I would like my firm’s designs to be featured in Interior Design Magazine.

9. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

Being in profession of interior design and previously high-end show horses, I have often been surrounded by superficiality from other professionals. I don’t feel the need to show off and prefer to let my previous work, word-of-mouth, and dedication to great service speak for itself. Of course, business owners need to be able to represent their businesses verbally in order to develop that initial client base. I appreciate the loyalty of our long-time clients and serve every project with great attentiveness.