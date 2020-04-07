10 Questions: Andrilla digs surveying career

4. What do you like most about your work?

Every job is different. Sometimes that requires going back 100-plus years.

(You have to be) part mathematician, part historian, part engineer, part detective. (And) also part archaeologist because we use monuments and points set in the street and ground. A lot of those are buried.

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Educating the public about what land surveyors do. The public mainly sees us as the people with the floppy hats standing in the middle of the street with the camera-looking thing.

When it comes to any kind of project, whether it be additions or new construction, survey mapping is often the first step in preparing an architectural or engineering design.

6. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your job?

All the private field work has pretty much been put on hold. The only work we are doing right now is public work in Napa County or in other counties (where that) work that is considered essential.

We have one person in the Napa office. I’m working from home.