10 Questions: Andrilla digs surveying career

Land surveyor, Mark Andrilla said it’s not uncommon for people to confuse his job with that of an landscape architect.
“They hear ‘land’ and fill in the rest,” said Andrilla.
A land surveyor makes maps of the surface of the ground, said Andrilla. “We also determine the location of property boundaries.”
Andrilla works for the Napa office of Cinquini & Passarino Land Surveying.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Sir George Martin, Brian Wilson, and (The Twilight Zone) Rod Serling.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Filmmaking.
Not try: Politician.
3. How did you get into this business?
I worked in local government as a civil engineer for 26 years. My last position was senior civil engineer with the city of Napa Public Works Department. About 10 years ago I became interested in obtaining my land surveyor’s license (which requires a separate license from a civil engineering license).
I studied for and took the required examinations. Once I received my license, I was placed in charge of the day-to-day surveying activities of the city. The more I performed land surveying work, the more I wanted to pursue the work full time.
4. What do you like most about your work?
Every job is different. Sometimes that requires going back 100-plus years.
(You have to be) part mathematician, part historian, part engineer, part detective. (And) also part archaeologist because we use monuments and points set in the street and ground. A lot of those are buried.
5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Educating the public about what land surveyors do. The public mainly sees us as the people with the floppy hats standing in the middle of the street with the camera-looking thing.
When it comes to any kind of project, whether it be additions or new construction, survey mapping is often the first step in preparing an architectural or engineering design.
6. How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted your job?
All the private field work has pretty much been put on hold. The only work we are doing right now is public work in Napa County or in other counties (where that) work that is considered essential.
We have one person in the Napa office. I’m working from home.
7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
The public’s perception of what it costs to provide survey work.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I used to co-own a record company: a very, very small indie label in San Diego called Gag Records. It was a gigantic money-losing venture. But that wasn’t the point. The point was to do it. And it was fun. It was really fun.
9. What’s your favorite kind of music to listen to?
Early British invasion. And hard bop jazz.
10. What’s on your to-do list?
Restore my Buick Wildcat convertible.
Cinquini & Passarino Land Surveying is located at 1804 Soscol Ave, Suite 202. Andrilla can be reached at mandrilla@cinquinipassarino.com.
