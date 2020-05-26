10 Questions: Big ambitions keep the wheels turning at Carducci's business

My first job was as a camp counselor at Mission Springs Christian conference center in Scotts Valley.

4. How did you get into this business?

I first fell in love with indoor cycling back around 2009 and knew from my very first class that I would be an instructor one day. From there, the rest is history…

5. What is the biggest challenge the fitness industry has faced?

The fitness industry is booming, and fortunately we are the first boutique indoor cycling only studio in Napa, so we have been incredibly grateful for how fast we have grown and how much community support we have received in a very short amount of time.

The only challenge we face is getting people into our studio who are nervous, or intimidated to try indoor cycling. Once they are in, 9/10 times they end up falling in love with it!

6. What’s on your to-do list?

After this COVID stay-at-home order, my first “to-do” item is to spend a lot of time with extended family who we haven’t been able to see and travel, travel, travel!

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?