10 Questions: Blicker has 'wicked fun' in the wine business

4. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Recently? Tariffs. Ongoing: diversity, regulatory challenges, economic swings.

5. What’s on your to-do list?

Post-Covid? A warm beach, ASAP. Then a lot of hiking in Europe and making up family/friends time. We have an old ’66 Volvo and I’d like to learn how to repair it … finish the 6 books I have going…live music…

6. Who do you most admire in the business world?

I’d have to say my early mentors in wine, Chip and Van, in Anchorage, because they perfectly embody the idea that you can be financially successful doing something you truly love, in a wicked-fun business that makes people happy.

7. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Starting a non-profit or being part of one that does good things meaningful to me and others, and drinking a perfect bottle of 1941 Inglenook, is a good start.

8. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?