10 Questions: Borreson creates 'bespoke' designs for variety of industries

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I can play the didgeridoo, and learned to circular breathe in high school. (Circular breathing can produce a continuous tone without interruption by breathing in through the nose while simultaneously pushing air out through the mouth using air stored in the cheeks.)

Skateboarding was a massive part of my life pre-college days and I was on the first ever skateboard committee through the city council to get the downtown Napa skate park built and even designed an element that is still there!

9. What was your childhood ambition?

To become a vet, only once I heard about all the schooling needed and how intense it was going to be, that idea fell by the wayside.

10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?

While I love my country, I am sickened by the divisive politics of the last three years with this administration. And it affects my general well-being so significantly that I often daydream of living in some rugged, wild remote place like Western Ireland, rural England, or too many places to name in Scandinavia.