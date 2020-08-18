10 Questions: Borreson creates 'bespoke' designs for variety of industries

Joe Borreson, creative director/owner of Dust Cloud Design, described his business as a graphic design studio specializing in bespoke (or custom) packaging and branding for the wine, spirits, food, business, cannabis and music industries.
His goal?
“To help your business communicate and grow in this busy world of ours.”
“Whatever your need, we can create it,” Borreson said.
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Tintype portrait photographer. I adore this style of image making and developing prints.
Not try: Stocker at Walmart.
2. How did you get into this business?
Music packaging and wine labels. I love both and for various reasons too long to explain here, but of these packaging industries have greatly inspired me.
3. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
People not understanding or appreciating the energy, time and effort it takes to create thoughtfully, universal and timeless visual design work. And also just how important, and ever present a graphic designers work is.
It is surrounding us at almost every turn in our visual world and often taken for granted from every cereal box, to every sign, to every logo, someone often took a long time to create these elements.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
Revise my website, get hired for some larger projects and wineries where I have more creative control, and keep enjoying what I get to do on a daily basis.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
- My dad, Keith Borreson, who started his business, Borreson’s News Service in 1972 here in Napa, one year before I was born after having just moved here from Portland, Ore.
- My brother-in-law, Andrew Schlüter (of Andrews Tours & Transportation, a Napa food and wine tour company) whom seems to have a knack for creating unique jobs for himself working with high-end clientele.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Create more stable financial stability and a better living situation for my family and I, living in such an expensive town—even if I was born and raised here— I can barely afford to live here. Perhaps live in Europe for a time being. Have all the time in the world to enjoy the books and records that fill me with joy, when not working, or parenting, or hiking!
7. If you could change one thing about your business, what would it be?
For new and potential clients that totally understand the design process, respect the cost and time it takes, and whom value the quality of work they receive from me compared to others in my field.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I can play the didgeridoo, and learned to circular breathe in high school. (Circular breathing can produce a continuous tone without interruption by breathing in through the nose while simultaneously pushing air out through the mouth using air stored in the cheeks.)
Skateboarding was a massive part of my life pre-college days and I was on the first ever skateboard committee through the city council to get the downtown Napa skate park built and even designed an element that is still there!
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To become a vet, only once I heard about all the schooling needed and how intense it was going to be, that idea fell by the wayside.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
While I love my country, I am sickened by the divisive politics of the last three years with this administration. And it affects my general well-being so significantly that I often daydream of living in some rugged, wild remote place like Western Ireland, rural England, or too many places to name in Scandinavia.
Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign
Borreson can be reached at 707-975-2244 or at dustclouddesign.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.