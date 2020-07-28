10 Questions: Building a career one sale at a time

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Nemeyer has been in the real estate industry for six years, but he’s actually a second-generation Realtor.

His aunt, Jennifer Nemeyer, who is part of his team at Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, “gave me the extra nudge to pursue it,” said Nemeyer.

“We love what we’re doing,” said Nemeyer. “It doesn’t feel like work.”

1. What was your first job?

Friendly’s in New Hartford, New York.

2. What’s the most common question you about being a real estate agent?

How’s the market? (People) want to talk about activity and what their home value may be.

3. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

Fires, floods, earthquakes, and now COVID. I have gone through all of these cycles the last 6 years and have had to adapt to each one to ensure I kept traction on building my business through the challenges.

4. How has COVID-19 impacted the Napa market?