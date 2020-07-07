10 Questions: Business is sweet and 'Sunny' for Napan

4. What’s a common question you get about your sorbet business?

“Do you make it yourself?”

Everything is handmade by me. I make it out of a commercial kitchen in Napa. I have 10 flavors I’m making right now.

5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

COVID-19. I am not able to offer single scoops at this time, which is my biggest seller. Not to mention, the cost of everything I need to function as a business rises every day, making it harder and harder to turn a profit as a small business.

6. What’s on your to-do list?

Wine sorbet! (Think similar to frozè but instead I’d be using all varieties of delicious Napa wines.) I want to partner with local wineries to offer something fun and different for their guests and wine club members.

7. Who do you most admire in the business world?

There are so many people just here in Napa that I admire. John Cortese at CTS Fitness & Performance, Baris Yildiz at Ristorante Allegria and Justin Dragoo, Dave Graham and Jason Scoggins – AKA the partners at Latitude38 (BottleRock).