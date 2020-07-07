10 Questions: Business is sweet and 'Sunny' for Napan

Matthew McMann, owner and chief operating officer of Napa business It’s Always Sunny Sorbet, explained how he got into such a sweet business.
Well, for one thing “it’s amazingly yummy,” he said. But it’s also healthy.
“This is a major reason that we created It’s Always Sunny Sorbet,” said McCann. “We wanted to have a local dessert option for our children using the local fruits that we love and wasn’t over-processed or pumped full of added flavoring.”
McMann said the name of the business was inspired by the FX comedy “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
“My wife and I are big fans of the show.”
1. What was your first job?
I worked at Boardgarden way back when. I think I was 15 and it was an awesome job!
2. What’s your favorite It’s Always Sunny Sorbet flavor?
My favorite flavor right now is probably lemon. It’s not overly sweet and has that nice tartness to it.
3. What’s your most popular flavor?
Probably my Fight Milk flavor (made with) coconut milk and cream and dark chocolate.
4. What’s a common question you get about your sorbet business?
“Do you make it yourself?”
Everything is handmade by me. I make it out of a commercial kitchen in Napa. I have 10 flavors I’m making right now.
5. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
COVID-19. I am not able to offer single scoops at this time, which is my biggest seller. Not to mention, the cost of everything I need to function as a business rises every day, making it harder and harder to turn a profit as a small business.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
Wine sorbet! (Think similar to frozè but instead I’d be using all varieties of delicious Napa wines.) I want to partner with local wineries to offer something fun and different for their guests and wine club members.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
There are so many people just here in Napa that I admire. John Cortese at CTS Fitness & Performance, Baris Yildiz at Ristorante Allegria and Justin Dragoo, Dave Graham and Jason Scoggins – AKA the partners at Latitude38 (BottleRock).
Each of these people have truly inspired me from how they treat their employees, are willing to take risks to improve their business, and so generously give back to the local community.
8. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Total financial security? Does that even exist anymore?
Really the most important thing to me is to raise our two children to be successful, well rounded, open-minded, loving adults who are not afraid to follow their passion.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I worked at KVON/KVYN for 10 years. I worked every shift they offered! By the end of my tenure, the only hours I was not on air was from 2 to 5 a.m. I loved doing the live remotes and producing commercials.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
I would love to be on a beach in Hawaii along with all of my family and friends. Ideally we’d all be enjoying some live music with amazing food and drinks while throwing around high fives and hugs.
Locals can find It’s Always Sunny Sorbet at the Napa Farmers market on Saturdays. McCann also offers deliveries. For more info visit itsalwayssunnysorbet.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.