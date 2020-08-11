10 Questions: Cape Town native 'Belongs' in Napa wine industry

Bertus van Zyl’s start at appreciating wine began at a younger age than many in the industry.
Growing up in Cape Town, South Africa, van Zyl attended boarding school in Stellenbosch — in the heart of South African wine country.
In eighth grade, he was able to take a wine appreciation course, “minus the wine tasting of course!” he wrote.
In ninth grade, he took an introductory class in winemaking, “and I was hooked,” he said.
“I loved the intersection of art and science, the room for creativity, the physically demanding process and the incredible community,” he said.
Chasing “the dream,” from there, van Zyl studied winemaking at the University of Stellenbosch.
Today, he is the co-owner and winemaker at Belong Wine Co. in Napa.
1. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?
Nelson Mandela, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Bill Murray.
2. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Mountaineer or National Park Ranger.
Not try: Anything that would prevent me from spending a big portion of my time connecting with nature.
3. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?
I think we are in one of the most challenging times we have ever seen with Covid affecting our industry. There are no historic precedents to look back on and we are trying to make the best out of circumstances that are completely out of our control.
4. What’s on your to-do list?
See the joy in every day.
5. Who do you most admire in the business world?
Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia.
6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?
Raise strong, independent and responsible kids.
7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?
Continue working towards creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.
8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa and I had a brief stint as a child model.
9. What was your childhood ambition?
To become a professional rugby player.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
In South Africa to see my family.
To reach van Zyl or for more about Belong Wine Co., contact hello@belongwines.com.
