10 Questions: Cape Town native 'Belongs' in Napa wine industry

3. What is the biggest challenge the wine industry has faced?

I think we are in one of the most challenging times we have ever seen with Covid affecting our industry. There are no historic precedents to look back on and we are trying to make the best out of circumstances that are completely out of our control.

4. What’s on your to-do list?

See the joy in every day.

5. Who do you most admire in the business world?

Yvon Chouinard, Patagonia.

6. What is one thing you hope to accomplish in your lifetime that you haven’t yet?

Raise strong, independent and responsible kids.

7. If you could change one thing about your business/industry, what would it be?

Continue working towards creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome.

8. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?

I was born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa and I had a brief stint as a child model.