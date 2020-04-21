10 Questions: Chamblin finds joy in bookstore businesses

Working at my dad’s bookstore in Jacksonville, Florida (Chamblin Bookmine, open since 1976). Besides that, I was a hostess at a sports bar when I turned 16.

4. How did you get into this business?

I started shelving books for my dad as soon as I could read letters, but never thought I would open a bookstore. I saw a huge need in Napa for a new and used indie bookstore downtown, and felt compelled to give it a try back in 2013.

5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Amazon. Please buy local. Books, toilet paper, anything you can, buy it locally. A world owned by one company is a scary prospect. Napa has some AWESOME local businesses that are well worth supporting.

6. While readers can still shop online, you’ve had to temporarily close your bookstores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. How’s it going?

We have been very humbled by our online sales for our Napa stores. That’s been keeping us in a decent holdover place. We’re just going to continue offering creative online bundles and gifts and anything fun and fresh that will keep people interested and excited.

7. What’s your dream bookstore?