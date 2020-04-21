10 Questions: Chamblin finds joy in bookstore businesses

Naomi Chamblin has what some readers would call a “dream job.” She’s the owner of not one but three independent bookstores in Napa Valley: Napa Bookmine, Napa Bookmine at the Oxbow and Main Street Bookmine in St. Helena.
What does she love about books so much?
“Books are an extreme source of comfort in my life,” said Chamblin.
“I love being physically surrounded by books. Being at the bookstore is a joy to me. I really miss working and talking with customers and bonding over books. I love hearing about what my coworkers are reading. The community around books is a wonderful and beautiful thing.”
1. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Landscape architect.
Not try: Parking enforcement.
2. What was your childhood ambition?
Being a professional ballerina.
3. What was your first job?
Working at my dad’s bookstore in Jacksonville, Florida (Chamblin Bookmine, open since 1976). Besides that, I was a hostess at a sports bar when I turned 16.
4. How did you get into this business?
I started shelving books for my dad as soon as I could read letters, but never thought I would open a bookstore. I saw a huge need in Napa for a new and used indie bookstore downtown, and felt compelled to give it a try back in 2013.
5. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?
Amazon. Please buy local. Books, toilet paper, anything you can, buy it locally. A world owned by one company is a scary prospect. Napa has some AWESOME local businesses that are well worth supporting.
6. While readers can still shop online, you’ve had to temporarily close your bookstores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. How’s it going?
We have been very humbled by our online sales for our Napa stores. That’s been keeping us in a decent holdover place. We’re just going to continue offering creative online bundles and gifts and anything fun and fresh that will keep people interested and excited.
7. What’s your dream bookstore?
My dream bookstore is our future bookstore that we are creating on Second Street, that will be opening in 2021. It includes a café. We’re excited.
8. What’s on your to-do list?
Getting my amazing staff back to work since I had to lay most of them off due to COVID-19, offering creative and fun new ways for people to shop with us online while we are closed to the public, soaking up every second I can with my kids (1 and 3 years old).
9. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
For publishers to stop being bossed around by Amazon.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I was a dance major in college (Goucher College in Baltimore). I studied ballet initially and then moved more into modern dance after a bad ankle injury.
Chamblin can be reached at naomi@napabookmine.com. The Pearl Street Bookmine is located at 964 Pearl St. in downtown Napa.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.