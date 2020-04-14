10 Questions: Chatman's career is on 'Target'

5. Here’s something everyone wants to know: What’s the latest on supplies of toilet paper and paper towels?

We do get supplies every day, (but) it’s like Black Friday every day. Our supply gets wiped out.

We’re trying to adjust based on our guests’ shopping patterns. We’re doing everything we can to make sure every guest is taken care of.

6. What’s the biggest challenge Target faces?

With technology and digital sales growing, I think the biggest challenge is adapting to the environment around us. One thing I love about Target is we are always evolving to be more innovative to stay competitive in every industry. It makes the job challenging but so much fun!

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Currently remodeling my home, which is a never-ending project. My personal to do list is to travel the world and do yoga!

8. If you could change one thing about Target, what would it be?

I’m lucky because I enjoy my job so much. But because we are in wine country “wine while you shop” would not a bad idea, ha ha.