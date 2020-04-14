10 Questions: Chatman's career is on 'Target'

Kimberly Rose Chatman said when people find out she manages a Target store, the number one response is: “I love Target.”
“Every single person says that,” said Chatman.
Chatman could be considered a Target store expert—she’s worked for the company for eight years and at eight different stores in the Bay Area, including her current store: the south Napa Target.
Chatman lives in Martinez and commutes to Napa.
“Napa is one of my favorite cities there is.”
1. What was your first job?
A family owned brunch restaurant called the Copper Skillet in Martinez. I started when I was 12 years old and worked there until I started with Target. I worked there for 14 years — they’re pretty much my second family now.
2. How did you get into working at Target?
My dream has always been to be a strong independent businesswoman and work for a Fortune 500 company because I have a passion for entrepreneurship, developing others, and leading big teams!
I wanted to work for a company that valued what I did and also had a ton of growth potential. I’m such a hard worker and knew I was ready to give my all to a company that I believed in.
So I went to school and got my degree in business management and joined The Woman in Business Club at Chico State. I wanted to learn as much as possible about the business world and get as much experience as possible.
After college I was chosen to be a part of the Target business internship. I instantly fell in love with the focus on development, I learned so much about my leadership skills, running a profitable business, and helping others become leaders.
Greatness is defined by making others great around you and that’s what I love about the Target family.
I’ve gained so many life-long mentors and 8 years later I still know Target is perfect for me and couldn’t be happier.
3. What’s the best part about working at the south Napa Target?
Two things:
- The team. Everyone supports each other as if we were family.
- The community. We have a lot of tourists and a diverse group of guests that shop in our store from all over the world. And we have some locals who come in every single day.
4. What are your top three favorite things to buy at Target?
- Clothes for sure.
- I also love the home décor (like) Hearth & Hand.
- I just bought a house in Martinez. If you walk in my house it screams Target. This summer I plan on redoing my backyard and I love our patio furniture.
- And weirdly, I love to shop the men’s clothing department too — the flannels and the graphic T-shirts.
5. Here’s something everyone wants to know: What’s the latest on supplies of toilet paper and paper towels?
We do get supplies every day, (but) it’s like Black Friday every day. Our supply gets wiped out.
We’re trying to adjust based on our guests’ shopping patterns. We’re doing everything we can to make sure every guest is taken care of.
6. What’s the biggest challenge Target faces?
With technology and digital sales growing, I think the biggest challenge is adapting to the environment around us. One thing I love about Target is we are always evolving to be more innovative to stay competitive in every industry. It makes the job challenging but so much fun!
7. What’s on your to-do list?
Currently remodeling my home, which is a never-ending project. My personal to do list is to travel the world and do yoga!
8. If you could change one thing about Target, what would it be?
I’m lucky because I enjoy my job so much. But because we are in wine country “wine while you shop” would not a bad idea, ha ha.
9. What’s something people may be surprised to know about you?
That my signature dance move is the worm.
10. If you could be anywhere right now where would you be?
Traveling to somewhere I’ve never been. On my bucket list currently is Ireland, Morocco and New Zealand.
The South Napa Target is located at 205 Soscol Ave.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.