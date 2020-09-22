10 Questions: Concierge Noel is 'married' to the wine country travel industry

(It was my) wife and partner, Gloria’s idea. There was a void for people finding an onsite travel planner to make the planning itself “stress free” for the persons or groups wanting to visit the Northern California wine country

5. What do you like about helping people?

It makes me feel really good to know that I made their experience the best I could make it.

6. What is the biggest challenge your industry has faced?

Due to our clients being from all over the USA and the world, not locally, COVID has limited air travel from out of the Nor Cal area (people afraid to travel by plane) and also unstable restrictions on openings such as lodging, wineries and restaurants, which is the reason people come to Napa Valley and the wine country. Also the limited number of people in groups that can visit.

7. What’s on your to-do list?

Figuring out an internet marketing plan, nationwide, to enhance our business when the openings of businesses in Napa and surrounding Valley’s become more stable with less restrictions.

8. Who do you most admire in the business world?