10 Questions: Every day is a surprise at St. Helena consignment store Lolo's

3. What’s one of the most unusual items you’ve sold?

The most remarkable was a stuffed marlin trophy fish. It was 5 to 6 feet long. It was cool.

4. What’s a common misconception you get about reselling items?

That sometimes people have an overblown idea of what their stuff is worth and so sometimes there can be harsh realities. In truth, something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it.

5. You worked for some time at Nordstrom. Has that influenced how you do business at Lolo’s?

Absolutely. We are a second-hand store but we don’t want to have second-hand customer service. My staff is fabulous.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?

By far the closing for the pandemic and the constant uncertainly about the future around business closures.

7. How has COVID-19 impacted what you’re consigning and selling right now?

I’m not taking dressy dresses because people aren’t going anywhere, or really restrictive jeans because (some customers) have gained weight. High heels? Forget about it.