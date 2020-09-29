10 Questions: Every day is a surprise at St. Helena consignment store Lolo's

Kristine Waldenburg said that one of her favorite things to do as a kid was play “store.”
So it seems to make perfect sense that for the past 24 years she’s owned and operated Lolo’s Consignment of St. Helena.
Named after her daughter Lauren (Lolo), the store sells clothing, housewares and other items consigned by her loyal customers.
Owning a resale store means that you never know what a consigner will bring in next, said the small business owner.
“Every day is a surprise,” Waldenburg said. “It’s Christmas every day on some level.”
1. How did you get into this business?
I wrote a business plan for a children’s consignment business (because I had a small child) but amended that plan when I figured out it wouldn’t make enough money to break even. I expanded the idea to include women’s, men’s clothing and housewares. Something for everyone!
2. You’ve owned a retail business for more than two decades. What’s the secret to your success?
That I appreciate the community that I’m in. It’s a relationship business, just like any other.
I’m lucky enough to be able to have a lot of really nice things presented to me to sell. I appreciate a $2 item as much as I appreciate a $200 item.
3. What’s one of the most unusual items you’ve sold?
The most remarkable was a stuffed marlin trophy fish. It was 5 to 6 feet long. It was cool.
4. What’s a common misconception you get about reselling items?
That sometimes people have an overblown idea of what their stuff is worth and so sometimes there can be harsh realities. In truth, something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it.
5. You worked for some time at Nordstrom. Has that influenced how you do business at Lolo’s?
Absolutely. We are a second-hand store but we don’t want to have second-hand customer service. My staff is fabulous.
6. What is the biggest challenge your business has faced?
By far the closing for the pandemic and the constant uncertainly about the future around business closures.
7. How has COVID-19 impacted what you’re consigning and selling right now?
I’m not taking dressy dresses because people aren’t going anywhere, or really restrictive jeans because (some customers) have gained weight. High heels? Forget about it.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
It has changed a lot, but there is still a slight stigma surrounding the second-hand market.
9. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I went to broadcasting school to become a disc jockey/radio personality.
10. If you could be anywhere right now, where would you be?
On the southern coast of Spain looking in the direction of the Rock of Gibraltar!
Lolo’s Consignment is located at 1120 Main St. in St. Helena, 707-963-7972, lolosconsignment.com. (Editor’s note: This interview was written before the Glass Fire started. As of Tuesday Waldenburg said she plans to host a community clothing donation or clothing swap to benefit those impacted by the fires.)
