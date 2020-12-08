10 Questions: 'Everything has a story': the Bennington Napa Valley

Susan Melendez said she has a simple method when it comes to deciding what to sell in her new First Street Napa store, The Bennington Napa Valley.

“Everything has a story,” she said. “People gravitate to that. It’s almost like magical stardust.”

The Bennington Napa Valley offers a curated selection of vintage items, mixed with products created in the Napa Valley and gift items such as ornaments, tabletop décor, candles, wine accessories, olive oil, chocolate, nuts, honey and more.

Some shoppers may already be familiar with Melendez. She previously worked for NapaStyle in Yountville for nine years.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To work for the airlines... and I achieved that dream. (Melendez worked for Qantas at LAX for nine years).

2. What was your first job?

Salad girl at Joe’s Steakhouse in Coal City, Illinois.

3. Which three people would you most like to have dinner with?

Oprah Winfrey, Warren Buffett, Pat Riley (of Miami Heat).

4. What job would you like to try/not try?