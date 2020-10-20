10 Questions: Feeding folks “good food” is in his DNA

Not try: Any government clerk position.

3. What’s the worst job you ever had?

When I was 19 I worked graveyard at Raychem Chemical company in East Palo Alto. I would weigh out powders and pellets for plastics, basically 500+ lb. recipes for tubing. I would do it in the dead of summer in a full hazmat suit. I’ve never complained about heat in a kitchen since.

4. How did you get into this business?

Growing up, we had our farm in Carneros and Maria’s restaurant in St. Helena. It was just always there, it was never really a conscious decision.

5. For someone who’s never had one before, what is an empanada and why are they so good?

It’s a savory pie. What makes it good is you can put anything inside of it.

6. What is the biggest challenge your business and industry has faced?

Not quite sure, but either elite Yelpers or COVID-19. But seriously, losing 80% of revenue overnight while we were ramping up for summer growth has been crippling, but given our amazing staff and customers, we have a lifeline.