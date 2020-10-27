10 Questions: Felsinger brings his love of travel to the job

Andrew Felsinger, the new director of sales and marketing at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, comes to Napa after most recently working at the Embassy Suites at the San Francisco Airport.
When asked why he chose to work in the hospitality industry, Felsinger said “I love the world of travel.”
“I love hospitality, I love dining and fine living and all of those collide here in Napa,” he said.
1. What was your childhood ambition?
To play pro football. I did play a couple of years in high school; middle linebacker. Go Falcons!
2. What was your first job?
Working at Togo’s as a sandwich maker, in San Jose.
3. What job would you like to try/not try?
Try: Actor.
Not try: Acrobat.
4. How did you get into the hospitality industry?
A headhunter put me in contact with an opening in the hotel industry, just two months after 9/11. Without any experience, I found myself a sales coordinator for the director of global sales at Nikko Hotels International.
I would write long emails about prospective US outbound business to Asia and Europe.
5. What is the biggest challenge the hospitality industry has faced?
COVID-19, by far. It will require that we be more careful, more thoughtful, more integrated in our approach to bring people together.
6. What’s on your to-do list?
- Fashion a budget for 2021 that is plausible, given all the unknowns.
- Outline & implement a sales strategy that is compelling.
- Improve and expand my Spanish.
7. Who do you most admire in the business world?
(President and Chief Executive Officer of Hilton) Chris Nassetta, (venture capitalist) Chamath Palihapitiya, Mark Cuban.
8. If you could change one thing about your industry, what would it be?
I would like to see the average American get more vacation time.
9. What are some of your favorite travel destinations outside of California?
I always enjoy going to Maui. Sedona was beautiful. I like Seattle; it’s a great getaway. And I’m partial to New York City as well.
10. What’s something people might be surprised to know about you?
I’m a big history and economics buff.
Photos: A ‘happy’ Halloween on Napa’s Hennessy Drive
Watch now: What will happen to outdoor dining in winter?
Felsinger can be reached at andrew.felsinger@hilton.com. The Embassy Suites is located at 1075 California Boulevard in Napa.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.