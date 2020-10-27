10 Questions: Felsinger brings his love of travel to the job

Andrew Felsinger, the new director of sales and marketing at Embassy Suites Napa Valley, comes to Napa after most recently working at the Embassy Suites at the San Francisco Airport.

When asked why he chose to work in the hospitality industry, Felsinger said “I love the world of travel.”

“I love hospitality, I love dining and fine living and all of those collide here in Napa,” he said.

1. What was your childhood ambition?

To play pro football. I did play a couple of years in high school; middle linebacker. Go Falcons!

2. What was your first job?

Working at Togo’s as a sandwich maker, in San Jose.

3. What job would you like to try/not try?

Try: Actor.

Not try: Acrobat.

4. How did you get into the hospitality industry?

A headhunter put me in contact with an opening in the hotel industry, just two months after 9/11. Without any experience, I found myself a sales coordinator for the director of global sales at Nikko Hotels International.